DR. KIYA MOVASSAGHI ASSUMES PRESIDENCY OF THE AESTHETIC SOCIETY, CHARTING A COURSE FOR GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS AND ADVANCING AESTHETIC EDUCATION

New Leadership Team Announced at The Aesthetic Meeting 2024 in Vancouver, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Society proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Kiya Movassaghi, a board-certified plastic surgeon from Eugene, OR, as the President of The Aesthetic Society. Dr. Movassaghi's leadership will focus on strategically fortifying The Society's position as the global leader in education and innovation in the aesthetic marketplace.

"I am honored to assume the presidency of The Aesthetic Society," said Dr. Movassaghi. "Our journey ahead can be characterized by collaboration, innovation, and global partnership. Aesthetic medicine is experiencing rapid global expansion. Global outreach through Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) will be instrumental in shaping our engagement and alliances among our international colleagues. These agreements will pave the way for fostering relationships essential to our shared mission of safety and enhancing patient outcomes."

Dr. Movassaghi plans to continue to nurture The Society's robust relationships among the core specialties such as facial plastics, dermatologic surgery, and oculoplastic surgery; fostering connections with non-plastic surgeons, including injectors via the newly introduced AlliedPro— an exclusive membership program dedicated to training and enriching nonsurgical medical aesthetic professionals all with the goal of improving patient safety.

Kiya Movassaghi, MD, DMD, FACS, has been a member of The Society since 2006. Based in Eugene, OR, Dr. Movassaghi came to Eugene in 2002 after 14 years in Boston where he completed his medical and surgical training at Harvard Medical School. His practice focuses on aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. A 1995 graduate of Harvard Medical School, Dr. Movassaghi completed a three-year plastic surgery residency at the Harvard Combined Plastic Surgery Program. Prior to that training, he completed a residency in general surgery at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Massachusetts General Hospital at Harvard Medical School. He also received his DMD at Harvard Dental School, where he graduated magna cum laude. Dr. Movassaghi is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery at Oregon Health & Science University's School of Medicine in Portland and the director of his Aesthetic Society Endorsed Aesthetic Fellowship. He is well versed in the latest techniques in face and body contouring procedures and has pioneered several surgical techniques. He has authored a book, many book chapters and numerous publications in leading scientific and plastic surgery journals.

Other newly named Aesthetic Society officers serving on the Executive Committee are as follows:

President-elect: Tracy Pfeifer, MD Dr. Tracy Pfeifer is a double board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in aesthetic plastic surgery. She opened her Upper East Side Park Avenue practice, now on 5th Avenue, in 1999, fulfilling her dream of a boutique aesthetic surgery practice delivering personalized care and exceptional results, to help women feel their very best. Dr. Pfeifer was thrilled to open her second office location in the Hamptons in 2011.

Vice-President: Jamil Ahmad, MD is a plastic surgeon and the Director of Research and Education at The Plastic Surgery Clinic. Dr. Ahmad is known for his natural results after cosmetic surgery and is sought after for his expertise in rhinoplasty, facial rejuvenation procedures, breast surgery, abdominoplasty, body contouring after weight loss, liposuction, fat transfer, and revisional aesthetic surgery. Dr. Ahmad is a fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Canada and enjoys privileges at the University Health Network, as well as Women's College Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital. Dr. Ahmad is the only plastic surgeon in Canada to complete his plastic surgery residency training at the world renowned, Department of Plastic Surgery, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. In addition, he completed a fellowship in breast reconstruction at the Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Toronto.

Treasurer: Nolan Karp, MD

Dr. Karp is a Professor of Plastic Surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Vice Chair of the Hansjörg Wyss Department of Plastic Surgery. He is the Chief of Plastic Surgery at NYU-Tisch Hospital and directs the Breast Service. He is committed to education and has been involved in training residents for his entire career. He is also a Director for the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He has served may roles with The Aesthetic Society over the last 20 years including Program Chair for the Annual Meeting, Chair of F&I, Chair of the Aesthetic One Committee, Chair of the Resident's Business Meeting, and Member at Large on the Board of both The Aesthetic Society and The Aesthetic Foundation. Dr. Karp specializes in breast and body contouring plastic surgery.

Secretary: Trent Douglas, MD

Dr. Douglas is a Bay Area board-certified plastic surgeon performing a wide variety of surgical and non-invasive treatments. He completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Virginia and went on to obtain his medical degree from Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia. He performed his General Surgery residency at the Naval Medical Center San Diego before returning to Atlanta to complete the rigorous and highly prestigious Plastic Surgery Residency at Emory University. Dr. Douglas was a part of the San Diego community for many years having served as a Plastic Surgeon at the Naval Medical Center San Diego from 2006-2017 with double-board-certifications in Plastic and General Surgery. His deployments included Afghanistan as well as multiple Humanitarian Aid Missions to Southeast Asia. After retiring from the Navy in 2017, Dr. Douglas moved to the Bay Area and began private practice. Aesthetx Marin is the culmination of years of experience, the desire to provide an elevated aesthetic experience, and provide patient-centered care in the safest and most desirable location.

About The Aesthetic Society:

The Aesthetic Society is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of more than 4,000 national and international members. Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements. The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of innovation in aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine globally.

