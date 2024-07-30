Dr. Lee B. Daniel Partners with Cosmetic Physician Partners (CPP) To Advance Standards in Aesthetic Medicine

DALLAS, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Lee B. Daniel, founder of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, The Spa Side & The Guy Side, is excited to announce his partnership with Cosmetic Physician Partners (CPP), the premier network of physician-led medical aesthetic clinics dedicated to advancing industry standards across the United States. Through its clinic partners, accomplished leadership team, and a commitment to building a people-first culture, CPP has achieved consistent double-digit growth across its network of over 42 clinics. Its mission to deliver transformative results aligns with Dr. Daniel's vision to deliver consistent, high quality results through personalized patient care and operational excellence.

"Teaming up with CPP is a natural fit for us. It means we can continue to offer the personalized, high-quality care our patients deserve while also providing a supportive environment for our staff," shares Dr. Lee B. Daniel, Dr. Lee B. Daniel, M.D., Dr. Lee B. Daniel Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. "Their expertise in various operational areas will free us up to focus even more on what we do best – partnering with each patient to achieve beauty through the latest advancements in science and technology."

CPP's integrated support model will enable Dr. Daniel to focus on patient outcomes, ensuring staff are well trained and are familiar with the latest science. "Our patients will benefit from enhanced treatment capabilities and a more efficient, patient-centered approach," noted Dr. Lee B. Daniel. "This collaboration marks a new chapter in our practice's growth, allowing us to expand our service offerings and reach more patients seeking expert cosmetic care."

With CPP's backing, Dr. Daniel, Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, The Spa Side & The Guy Side aim to strengthen its position in the competitive landscape of aesthetic procedures. His dedication to excellence is reflected in his practice's impressive 20,000+ patients served and 4.8-star rating on Google reviews, a testament to the exceptional outcomes and patient satisfaction his team consistently achieves.

"Dr. Daniel's unparalleled skill and dedication to patient satisfaction perfectly complements our collaborative approach, ensuring that together, we deliver best in class aesthetic care," says Daniel Schacter, President, CPP.

For more information on Dr. Lee B. Daniel Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, The Spa Side & The Guy Side please visit https://aestheticplasticsurg.org/ .

About Dr. Lee B. Daniel Aesthetic Plastic Surgery

Led by Dr. Lee B. Daniel, Dr. Lee B. Daniel Aesthetic Plastic Surgery provides cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. The practice sets the benchmark in aesthetic medicine with a commitment to patient-centered care and surgical expertise. Dr. Daniel specializes in a wide range of procedures, from endoscopic forehead lifts to anti-aging injectables, all aimed at enhancing natural beauty and achieving transformative results.

About Cosmetic Physician Partners Inc.

Cosmetic Physician Partners (CPP) is building the premiere medical aesthetic clinic network in the US for the long-term benefit of all our partners, clients, and employees. CPP's leadership team brings together some of the world's leading clinic operators and specialists in the medical aesthetic business.

Additional information on CPP is available at www.cosmeticphysicianpartners.com .

