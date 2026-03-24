Dr. Luke Wood Gets on The School Bus with Dr Spates, Urges Leaders to Fix Systems

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A BOLD CONVERSATION ON SYSTEMS CHANGE

Sacramento State President Dr. Luke Wood challenges education leaders to move beyond equity talk, stop tinkering with broken systems and redesign actual systems that drive real student success

WHY THIS MATTERS FOR EDUCATION LEADERS

A new episode of On the School Bus with Dr. Spates is challenging education leaders across the country to confront a hard truth: if outcomes aren't changing, systems must.

Students aren't broken—systems are. Dr. Luke Wood urges leaders to redesign education for real equity and results. Post this

In this powerful and unfiltered conversation, Dr. Luke Wood, President of California State University Sacramento, delivers a clear message—students are not the problem. Systems are. Let's stop trying to fix broken systems and redesign systems that work.

ABOUT THE EPISODE

Titled "Lead with Reckless Abandon. From Foster Care to College President: Inside Sacramento State's Bold Equity Work with Dr. Luke Wood," the episode goes beyond surface-level conversations and into what it actually takes to produce equitable outcomes at scale. Listen to the entire conversation, a master-class on equity-driven leadership on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/4uSp0fp Spotify: https://bit.ly/4t3NIYp or watch on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3N4vNBG

A CLEAR CALL TO ACTION

"Systems produce exactly what they were designed to produce—and it's our responsibility as leaders to change them," Dr. Wood shares.

FROM LIVED EXPERIENCE TO LEADERSHIP

Drawing from his journey through foster care to leading one of California's largest universities, Dr. Wood challenges leaders to move beyond performative equity and into measurable, system-level change.

"Equity isn't about intention—it's about what actually happens to students," he emphasizes.

EQUITY IN ACTION AT SACRAMENTO STATE

At Sacramento State, that philosophy is already in action through bold, equity-centered initiatives. These include the Black Honors College and the Native American Wileety Honors College, firsts-of-its-kind-- colleges within the university designed to center student excellence and belonging, as well as the university's Basic Needs Center, which provides critical support for housing, food security, and financial stability—recognizing that academic success is directly tied to students' basic needs being met.

A NATIONAL MODEL FOR EQUITY

Notably, Sacramento State is the only university in the California State University system designated as a Black-Serving Institution, Hispanic-Serving Institution, and Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution (AANAPISI), a distinction that reflects its deep commitment to serving diverse student populations and advancing equity at scale.

SYSTEMS OVER STUDENTS: A SHIFT IN THINKING

Dr. Wood also highlights a broader institutional shift toward culturally responsive supports for historically underserved students, alongside a systems-driven approach that embeds equity into policies, practices, and decision-making structures.

"We have to stop focusing on fixing students and start focusing on fixing the conditions around them," Dr. Wood states.

A FINAL CHALLENGE TO LEADERS

"This conversation is a call to action," said Dr. Spates. "If we're serious about equity, we have to stop explaining the problem and start redesigning the systems we lead."

LISTEN AND WATCH THE EPISODE

The episode is now streaming on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and YouTube.

Media Contact:

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ABOUT THE PODCAST

On the School Bus with Dr. Spates is a rapidly growing education leadership podcast and media brand reaching educators, school leaders, and changemakers nationwide. Created and hosted by Dr. Krishna Darlene Spates, the platform serves as a vehicle for amplifying bold ideas, sharing best practices, and highlighting leaders who are driving measurable change in student outcomes.

With a focus on equity in action, systems transformation, and community impact, the podcast continues to build a national audience committed to reimagining education and improving outcomes for all students.

SOURCE On the School Bus with Dr. Spates