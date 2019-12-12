Dr. Marc Frager, MD, Rolando Rodriguez, MD, and Dr. Bryan Vinik, MD, establish concierge practices in collaboration with Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC

"As a physician, I have found that working one-on-one in an unhurried manner is the key to cultivating the doctor-patient relationship," said Dr. Frager. "I am excited to offer my patients a new model of healthcare that allows for a more personalized experience, thereby allowing me to advise and provide care based on my understanding of my patients' unique lifestyles."

Dr. Frager is board certified in Endocrinology & Metabolism and Internal Medicine from the American Board of Internal Medicine and is Board Certified in Nuclear Medicine from the American Board of Nuclear Medicine. Dr. Frager received his undergraduate degree in Mathematics from Northwestern University and his medical degree from the University of Missouri. Dr. Frager completed his internship at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan and completed his residency at Wayne State University School of Medicine. He then went on to complete fellowships in Endocrinology and Nuclear Medicine from the University of Michigan. The founding partner of East Coast Medical, and the first endocrinologist to practice in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, Dr. Frager specializes in the treatment of diabetes, metabolic disorders, pituitary, thyroid diseases, parathyroid disease, osteoporosis and hormone replacement.

Dr. Rodriguez is board certified in Endocrinology & Metabolism from the American Board of Internal Medicine. Dr. Rodriguez received his undergraduate degree in Biology and his medical degree from Columbia University. In addition to his internship and residency at Cornell Medical Center, Dr. Rodriguez completed a fellowship in Endocrinology & Metabolism at Cornell Medical College. In practice for over 32 years, Dr. Rodriguez specializes in the treatment of diabetes, metabolic disorders, pituitary & thyroid diseases, osteoporosis and hormone replacement therapy.

"In order to be the best health advocate for my patients, I need to spend time with them to understand their daily lifestyle habits and health histories," said Dr. Rodriguez. "My collaboration with CCPHP will allow me to do just that, and in turn, I will be able to establish a more cohesive and collaborative health experience for my Members."

Dr. Vinik is board certified in Endocrinology & Metabolism and Internal Medicine from the American Board of Internal Medicine. Dr. Vinik received his undergraduate and his medical degree from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI. Dr. Vinik completed his internship and residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. He then went on to complete a fellowship in Endocrinology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, NC. Dr. Vinik joined East Coast Medical in 1996 and specializes in the treatment of diabetes, metabolic disorders, adrenal, pituitary & thyroid diseases, osteoporosis and hormone replacement therapy.

"Building strong relationships with my patients has always been the principle of my practice philosophy, said Dr. Vinik. "This collaboration will offer a more integrative and personal approach to enhance their care experiences."

In collaboration with CCPHP, Dr. Frager, Dr. Rodriguez, and Dr. Vinik will be able to provide their patients with outstanding personalized care through a flexible membership model that will allow same-day and next-day appointments, extended office visits, enhanced connectivity to over 50,000 Castle Connolly Top Doctors®, the innovative and personalized SENS Solution® Health Coaching program, and more.

"CCPHP is pleased to announce the additions of Dr. Frager, Dr. Rodriguez and Dr. Vinik to our roster of leading concierge physicians," said Dean McElwain, President of CCPHP. "Their commitment to their patients closely aligns with CCPHP's mission of providing unhurried and exceptional care for our Members."

Learn more about:

Dr. Frager's concierge program, visit fragerccphp.com or call (561) 264-3285.

Dr. Rodriguez's concierge program, visit rodriguezccphp.com or call (561) 264-3172.

Dr. Vinik's concierge program, visit vinikccphp.com or call (561) 264-3173.

