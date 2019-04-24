Dr. Marilyn Powell Selected for Prestigious Baldrige Executive Fellows Program

MINNEAPOLIS, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walden University Vice Provost Dr. Marilyn Powell has been chosen to participate in the Baldrige Executive Fellows Program. Only 18 leaders from across the U.S. have been selected to participate in the program, which emphasizes collaboration and hands-on executive training in operational, customer and employee excellence and engagement.

"All of us at Walden University are so proud that Dr. Powell has been selected for this prestigious program," said Dr. Ward Ulmer, president of Walden. "I am confident that her participation in this program will benefit not only Dr. Powell, but our faculty, students and all her colleagues."

Dr. Powell is responsible for academics, policy and governance for Walden's Richard W. Riley College of Education and Leadership and College of Management and Technology (CMT), which offer online doctoral, master's and bachelor's programs to diverse working professionals who are passionate about effecting positive social change. The Riley College of Education and Leadership is named for the former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education and is the choice of more than 56,000 students and graduates, including over 100 State Teachers of the Year. The School of Management in the CMT offers an online Doctor of Business Administration program in which students can complete a Consulting Capstone project using the Baldrige Excellence Framework to help nonprofits and small businesses improve their performance.

"It is an honor to be chosen to participate in the Baldrige Executive Fellows Program," said Dr. Powell. "I'm looking forward to collaborating with the accomplished executives in our cohort to compare perspectives, share advice and improve our organizations."

Created in 2010, the Baldrige Executive Fellows Program is recognized as one of the best continuing education programs in leadership development. In conjunction with the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the private sector, the Baldrige Program manages the fellowship, with some support from the Baldrige Foundation; the Baldrige Program is named for Malcolm Baldrige, the 26th Secretary of Commerce. The Baldrige Excellence Framework has empowered organizations to accomplish their missions for more than 30 years.

