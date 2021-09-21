Dr. Milan Radovich, Ph.D., Joins Caris Life Sciences as Chief Precision Medicine Officer

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science and artificial intelligence focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, announced today that Milan Radovich, Ph.D., has joined Caris as the Company's Chief Precision Medicine Officer.

In this role, Dr. Radovich will lead the biomarker and drug intelligence teams which support Caris' focus on data-driven scientific advancements in biomarker signatures, therapeutic recommendations, genomic medicine, target discovery and drug development. The team will utilize the extensive database of over 275,000 cases of combined clinical and molecular data (CODEai) to develop novel signatures and drug targets, identify patients with unmet needs and determine how best to treat them. He will partner with the artificial intelligence (AI) team to create novel algorithms that will improve patients' lives and advance precision medicine.

"We are very excited to welcome Dr. Radovich to Caris," said David Spetzler, M.S., Ph.D., MBA, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Caris Life Sciences. "His expertise in the use of cutting-edge genomics in translational oncology, and leadership experience using genomics to guide therapy for cancer patients will further advance our mission to provide physicians with the most comprehensive and innovative treatment options for cancer patients worldwide."

"I am thrilled to join Caris at such an exciting time for the Company," said Dr. Radovich. "As precision oncology is changing the cancer care landscape, and molecular information is dramatically improving the lives of cancer patients through research, innovative treatments and novel drug discoveries, Caris is the leading innovator in this space impacting patient outcomes now and into the future."

Dr. Radovich brings over 10 years of clinical and academic experience to Caris. Before joining Caris, Dr. Radovich was an associate professor at the Indiana University School of Medicine, vice president for Oncology Genomics at Indiana University Health, and co-director of the IU Health Precision Genomics Program, a clinical program dedicated to the integration of cutting-edge genomics for the care of metastatic cancer patients. As an NCI-funded investigator, his research expertise focused on the use of genomics in translational oncology, particularly on the use of genomics in clinical studies, genomically-informed drug combinations, circulating biomarkers for cancer detection, and creating novel bioinformatic pipelines for cancer genome analyses. Dr. Radovich's laboratory has long-standing expertise in the research of triple-negative breast cancer, thymic malignancies and cancer precision medicine.

