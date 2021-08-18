Dr. Nicole Henley to chair Infrastructure Masons Black+ Member Resource Group

"People of color, women, military veterans and younger generations are vastly underrepresented in the digital infrastructure industry," said Dean Nelson, Founder and Chairman of iMasons. "These communities are an untapped source of talent that can single handily solve the resource gap we are all facing. iMasons strongly believes that if you can see them, you can be them. We're very excited to have Nicole step in to form and lead the Black+ MRG."

"Our MRG communities are some of the most effective groups in our membership base. They bring together passionate individuals with unique perspectives and experiences that are vital to expanding D&I representation in our industry," said Charisse Richards, chair of the iMasons D&I Committee. "Nicole will be an amazing leader of the Black+ MRG joining IM Women, Veterans, Hispanic/LatinX, and Millennial/GenZ MRGs."

"It is an absolute pleasure and honor to serve as the Chair of iMason's Black+ MRG," said Dr. Nicole Henley. "I look forward to building upon and contributing to iMason's efforts of helping technology professionals connect, grow, and give back. Let's bridge social injustice gaps within our society by advocating for each other, while leveraging the power of diversity, equity, and inclusion."

ABOUT INFRASTRUCTURE MASONS

Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) is a non-profit, professional association of technology and business leaders who represent over $150Bn in infrastructure projects in over 130 countries. The organization is guided by an Advisory Council composed of global leaders who manage some of the largest digital infrastructure portfolios in the world. The iMasons vision is to Unite the Builders of the Digital Age by enabling our global membership to Connect, Grow, and Give Back. Members leave their companies at the door and connect as individuals. iMasons has four strategic priorities – enhance Education opportunities, champion Diversity & Inclusion, inspire Sustainability and promote Innovation and Technical Excellence.

