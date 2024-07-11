Dr. Omar Dominique Joins Dream Exchange as an Investor

CHICAGO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange, the first minority-controlled stock exchange, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Omar Dominique as an investor. Dr. Dominique has over a decade of medical experience and a passion for innovative investments like our historic venture.

Dr. Omar Dominique, M.D.

Dr. Dominique is a board-certified Family Medicine/Cosmetic Physician. A native of Chicago, IL, he is married with two children. Throughout his years of practice, Dr. Dominique has demonstrated a commitment to providing high-quality healthcare services and education to his patients. He completed his medical residency training at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and then served as a hospital travel physician, treating patients across five states.

Dr. Dominique and his family currently reside in Phoenix, AZ, where he serves as a Hospital Medicine Physician. Beyond his professional commitments, he volunteers as a medical consultant to several non-profit organizations and enjoys investing, traveling, hiking, and cross-fit training in his free time.

"To have the opportunity to invest in Dream Exchange, the first minority-controlled stock exchange is the chance of a lifetime. I did not hesitate to become part of a movement that will imprint itself on history books for years to come and leave a legacy for my children, grandchildren, and more. I am truly excited and consider myself blessed to be a part of Dream Exchange."- said Dr. Dominique.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Dominique to the Dream Exchange family. His dedication to community healthcare and service to others align with the Dream Exchange goal of making the world a better place. The altitude of Dr. Dominique underscores the growing confidence and support within the investment community for the need to create a more accessible and equitable financial marketplace."-said Joe Cecala, Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange.

"Dr. Dominique's investment in Dream Exchange is a testament to the groundbreaking work we are doing to reshape the landscape of public capital markets. His belief in our mission and his commitment to making a lasting impact on underserved communities resonates deeply with our team and his fellow investors. We are honored to have him on board."-said Dwain Kyles, Managing Member of DX Capital Partners LLC.

About Dream Exchange

The Dream Exchange is preparing its application and operations to become the first minority-controlled company to operate a licensed stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, which will list and trade the securities of smaller, early-stage companies. Dream Exchange's mission is to create equal access to a marketplace that instills ethics, humanity, and fairness into finance.

Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn for more.

MEDIA CONTACT

Vanessa Jean-Louis

Vice President of Public Relations

1-773-914-1182

SOURCE Dream Exchange