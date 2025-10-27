Elwood Blackwell Invests in Dream Exchange

Veteran consumer packaged goods executive brings decades of consulting experience to minority-controlled exchange initiative

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange announced today that Elwood Blackwell has made a strategic investment in the company. Blackwell brings more than three decades of experience in the consumer packaged goods industry, where he has advised companies on growth strategy, market expansion, and operational efficiency.

"I learned about Dream Exchange through a conversation with a colleague at Procter & Gamble," Blackwell said. "The more I learned about what they were building, the more it aligned with where I wanted to focus my resources as an individual investor."

Dream Exchange Investor - Elwood Blackwell

Throughout his career, Blackwell has worked with consumer packaged goods companies at various stages of development as well as building his own businesses. His past consulting work has given him direct exposure to the challenges businesses face when seeking growth capital, particularly those without access to venture capital connections.

"I have spent years watching companies with strong fundamentals struggle to access the capital they needed to scale," Blackwell said. "I reached a point where I wanted to be part of building solutions rather than just observing the problems."

Joe Cecala, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Exchange, welcomed Blackwell's investment.

"We are grateful for Elwood's confidence in what we are building," Cecala said. "His investment reflects a growing recognition that the current market structure is not serving everyone it should. We need investors who understand that fixing this is not charity. It is good business."

Blackwell's investment reflects his commitment to applying his industry experience as an investor with the aim to create opportunity for underserved communities. "Success brings responsibility," Blackwell said. "I have been fortunate in my career, and now I want to use that experience and those resources to support infrastructure that can open doors for others. Dream Exchange is working to build that infrastructure."

Dwain Kyles, Managing Member of DX Capital Partners, emphasized that investor support strengthens Dream Exchange's mission to provide alternative market infrastructure.

"This is about building something that has never existed before. That takes capital, it takes time, and it takes people who believe the work is worth doing. Elwood is one of those people, and we are proud to have his support," Kyles said.

To learn more about Dream Exchange attend our next webinar on November 6th, 2025 at 5 PM Central time.

About Dream Exchange

Dream Exchange has filed a Form 1 application with the Securities and Exchange Commission seeking registration as a national securities exchange. If approved, it would be the first minority-controlled licensed stock exchange in U.S. history. The organization also supports a venture exchange model designed for smaller, early-stage companies that are often excluded from public markets. Learn more at www.dreamex.com.

Media Contact

Robert Todd

PR Manager, Dream Exchange

773-914-1182

[email protected]

SOURCE Dream Exchange