Dr. Paul Savage Advocates for Better Toxin Testing: Urine vs. Blood

News provided by

MDLifespan

25 Jan, 2024, 12:59 ET

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder and CEO of MDLifespan, Dr. Paul Savage, is leading a paradigm shift in toxin testing, urging a reevaluation of the conventional approach. "Amid the CDC's call for perpetual blood testing for forever chemicals, I believe that urine testing surpasses blood testing in accuracy and comprehensiveness, offering a compelling perspective on the silent health crisis caused by toxins," he says. 

Continue Reading
Dr. Paul Savage, Founder & CEO, MDLifespan
Dr. Paul Savage, Founder & CEO, MDLifespan

Dr. Savage challenges the widespread reliance on blood tests, asserting that lower toxin levels are universally observed in blood, limiting its efficacy. "In contrast, urine testing is significantly more sensitive, providing more accurate results and capturing a broader range of chemicals than blood tests," says Dr. Savage. "This approach aims to redefine our understanding of individual toxic exposure, going beyond standard parameters covered by traditional blood tests."

Highlighting the concentration of toxins in urine as a distinctive advantage, Dr. Savage emphasizes the reliability of this method compared to blood. "The kidney's ability to concentrate toxins in the urine offers a more precise and concentrated sample for analysis, enhancing the reliability of the results."

"In addition to its scientific merits, urine testing stands out for its practicality," says Dr. Savage. "Urine samples are not only more comprehensive but also easier to collect than blood samples, making them a more accessible and user-friendly option for routine toxin testing."

"I have been performing urine toxin tests on my clients over the last 25 years, and I completely agree with the CDC; it's not a matter of IF they have toxins in their bodies; it's a matter of how many toxins a person has, how high those toxin levels are, and how dangerous those toxins are, all of which are important in determining an individual's risk," says Dr. Savage.

Urine toxin tests can detect the following:

  • PFAs, aka 'forever chemicals'
  • Heavy metals, such as lead, aluminum, and mercury
  • Environmental toxins, aka pesticides, herbicides, plastics, petroleum, phenols and phthalates
  • Organic toxins, also called mycotoxins, which are naturally occurring molds (fungi) found in foods

About Dr. Paul Savage

Dr. Savage (profile here) is available for media interviews via video, phone, or email to discuss toxin testing and how to remove them.

Interview inquiries or email media questions, contact [email protected].

About MDLifespan

https://mdlifespan.com/ 

MDLifespan, founded by Dr. Savage, is at the forefront of advanced longevity medicine, specializing in a range of groundbreaking longevity therapies, including Therapeutic Plasma Exchange, weight loss therapy, hormone therapy, heart disease therapy, and more. MDLifespan is committed to enhancing longevity and wellness by personalizing cutting-edge health testing, exclusive programs, and proprietary solutions.

Media Contact:
Gary Grasso
[email protected]
626-222-7955

SOURCE MDLifespan

Also from this source

Data Reveals Plasma Exchange Decreases Heavy Metals and Toxins

Data Reveals Plasma Exchange Decreases Heavy Metals and Toxins

MDLifespan, a leader in longevity science, has announced preliminary results from its latest research demonstrating significant reductions in heavy...
Detox to Drop Pounds: Dr. Savage Introduces Groundbreaking Plasma Exchange for 2024 Weight Loss

Detox to Drop Pounds: Dr. Savage Introduces Groundbreaking Plasma Exchange for 2024 Weight Loss

In a bold move set to redefine weight loss in 2024, Dr. Paul Savage, Founder and CEO of MDLifespan and a renowned expert in longevity and weight loss ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.