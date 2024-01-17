Data Reveals Plasma Exchange Decreases Heavy Metals and Toxins

News provided by

MDLifespan

17 Jan, 2024, 08:41 ET

MDLifespan's Dr. Paul Savage Announces Patent-Pending Plasma Exchange Protocol 

Dramatically Lowers Toxins and Reverses Aging Biomarkers 

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDLifespan, a leader in longevity science, has announced preliminary results from its latest research demonstrating significant reductions in heavy metals and toxins in the body, some up to 99 percent. 

Continue Reading
Dr. Paul Savage
Dr. Paul Savage

The Threat of Heavy Metals in Our Bodies
Dr. Paul Savage, from MDLifespan, warns that lead, mercury, and arsenic can cause serious harm to our health. "People often overlook harmful substances that exist in the environment. Exposing ourselves to them can have detrimental effects on our well-being. They accumulate over time, leading to life-threatening diseases." 

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) Protocol: A Game Changer in Detoxification
MDLifespan's innovative TPE protocol, now patent-pending, promises a groundbreaking approach to reducing body toxicity. 

Dr. Savage says, "Our TPE protocol is more than a treatment. It rejuvenates the body by reversing aging biomarkers and greatly reducing toxins." 

Preliminary Results: A Closer Look 

  • Heavy Metals: Reductions ranging from 25-100% across various metals, including aluminum, mercury, and lead.
  • Environmental Toxins: Significant decreases in parabens, pesticides, and herbicides.
  • Biomarkers of Aging: Notable improvements in oxidation, pre-cancer cells, and inflammation markers.
  • Boosting the Immune System: Improving your chances of fighting and recovering from diseases and cancer.

The Process: How Does TPE Work?
The MDLifespan TPE protocol includes multiple sessions where blood is processed using an FDA-approved device. The red blood cells are separated from toxin-laden plasma and replaced with albumin and saline, effectively decreasing harmful substances and abnormal proteins. 

The Benefits: Beyond Detoxification
Reducing heavy metals can improve brain and heart health, help kidneys work better, and lower the risk of weak bones. 

The Data: A Collaborative International Effort
This groundbreaking research involves an international team of clinicians, including experts from the University of Chicago, the University of Michigan, Bastyr University, and the University of Montpellier in France. 

The Significance: Understanding Your Toxin Levels
Dr. Savage says it's essential to test for toxins regularly. Toxins are increasing in the environment, especially in the United States. Knowing your exposure and toxin levels is crucial, then detoxifying for a healthier, longer life. 

Health Impact of Toxins: A Closer Look
Toxins can damage organs, DNA, and cell membranes, alter gene expression, disrupt hormonal balance, and impede the body's natural detoxification processes. 

The Way Forward: Public Awareness and Action
MDLifespan promotes more public health awareness and medical guidance for testing and detoxification to tackle heavy metal toxicity. 

Official Data Results Publication: Scheduled for Q2 of 2024. 

About Dr. Paul Savage
Dr. Paul Savage is available for media interviews in 2024. He can be interviewed by video chat, phone call, or email. The topics he can discuss include toxin testing and detoxing. 

More About Dr. Paul Savage Here. 

To request an interview or email media questions, contact [email protected].

About MDLifespan 

https://mdlifespan.com/ 

MDLifespan, founded by Dr. Paul Savage, is at the forefront of advanced longevity medicine, specializing in a range of groundbreaking longevity therapies, including Therapeutic Plasma Exchange, weight loss therapy, male and female hormone therapy, heart disease therapy, toxin therapy, Lyme and infectious therapy, and stem cell therapy. This organization is committed to enhancing longevity and wellness by personalizing cutting-edge health testing, exclusive programs, and proprietary solutions. 

Media Contact:
Gary Grasso
[email protected]
626-222-7955 

SOURCE MDLifespan

Also from this source

Detox to Drop Pounds: Dr. Savage Introduces Groundbreaking Plasma Exchange for 2024 Weight Loss

Detox to Drop Pounds: Dr. Savage Introduces Groundbreaking Plasma Exchange for 2024 Weight Loss

In a bold move set to redefine weight loss in 2024, Dr. Paul Savage, Founder and CEO of MDLifespan and a renowned expert in longevity and weight loss ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.