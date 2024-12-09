Dr Pepper® Announces the Winners of the 16th Annual Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway

Having awarded more than $19 million to support student's educational goals in the past 30 years, Dr Pepper remains dedicated to helping students pursue their academic dreams.

"It's great to be back on the field for the annual Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway," said Derek Dabrowski, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. "Each year, Dr Pepper celebrates college football all season long and recognizes students who demonstrate outstanding leadership and a passion for making a difference in their communities. We congratulate all of the winners and participants in this year's program."

Grand prize winners and runners-up include:

ACC

Winner: Miller, Baylor University

Runner-up: Ajani, Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Big 12

Winner: Colleen, Lincoln Memorial University

Runner-up: Joy, Spelman College

SEC

Winner: Christian, California State Polytechnic University Pomona

Runner-up: Jacob, Pacific University

Big Ten

Winner: Nyah, Salem State University

Runner-up: Drew , Duke University

"Winning the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway was an unbelievable experience," said Christian, an aspiring veterinarian at California State Polytechnic University Pomona. "These funds will make a huge difference for me as I chase my dream of graduating from veterinary school and earning the first doctorate in my family. This tuition money will help me tremendously given the high estimated costs of vet school. I am very grateful to Dr Pepper for this opportunity."

In the entry submissions, students were asked to share their academic and professional goals and how the awarded tuition will impact their lives. In her submission, Big 12 Championship winner, Colleen, shared that she hopes to one day break down financial barriers in medicine, and make healthcare more accessible to those who need it. "Winning $100,000 in tuition at the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway is life changing. Last year, I lost my father to a preventative condition. I am more dedicated than ever to helping people seek early care. I am deeply appreciative of Dr Pepper's continued efforts to help me, and many other students like me, chase our dreams."

Visit www.drpepper.com/tuition/ to learn more and join the conversation by following @DrPepper on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About Dr Pepper®

Dr Pepper®, a brand of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. (KDP), is the oldest major soft drink in the United States. Since 1885, the twenty-three flavors of Dr Pepper® have earned legions of fans that enjoy its unique, refreshing taste. The brand is available in Regular, Diet, Caffeine Free, Cherry, Zero Sugar, Cream Soda, and Strawberries & Cream varieties. For more information, visit DrPepper.com or keurigdrpepper.com. For the brand's latest news and updates, follow Dr Pepper® at Facebook.com/DrPepper, Instagram.com/DrPepper or TikTok.com/DrPepper.

About Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper (Nasdaq: KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with a portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands and powerful distribution capabilities to provide a beverage for every need, anytime, anywhere. With annual revenue of approximately $15 billion, we hold leadership positions in beverage categories including soft drinks, coffee, tea, water, juice, and mixers, and have the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. Our innovative partnership model builds emerging growth platforms in categories such as premium coffee, energy, sports hydration, and ready-to-drink coffee. Our brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Mott's®, A&W®, Snapple®, Peñafiel®, 7UP®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Clamato®, Core Hydration® and The Original Donut Shop®. Driven by a purpose to Drink Well. Do Good., our 28,000 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage occasion and to make a positive impact for people, communities, and the planet. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper