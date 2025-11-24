Keurig® Transforms the At-Home Coffee Experience with the Debut of Keurig Coffee Collective - Its First Ever Branded Coffee Line

Keurig has been a beloved brand for decades, with unmatched awareness and category-leading strength. Now as the premium single-serve coffee segment rapidly grows, Keurig is meeting consumer demand for quality and innovation with the launch of Keurig Coffee Collective. Expertly roasted, artfully ground and distinctively delicious, there are three core elements that set Keurig Coffee Collective apart from other brands compatible with the Keurig system. First, the new Refined Grind™ manufacturing technique grinds beans to a high density to deliver 30% more coffee grounds into every K-Cup® pod. Skillfully curated beans selected by Keurig coffee trailblazers help ensure authenticity and high quality and finally, K-Cup pods curated to the smallest detail further reinforce the premium positioning.

"Today is a big step in Keurig's brand history as we debut our first-ever line of coffee made by our own in-house experts," said Becky Opdyke, Senior Vice President, Coffee Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. "Millions of loyal Keurig fans already know and love us, so introducing a Keurig-branded coffee line is a natural evolution that our fans can expect us to deliver with excellence. The Keurig Coffee Collective is a product we know will meet consumer demand for delicious, premium quality coffee while reinforcing our leadership in the space."

To truly deliver an elevated coffee experience, Keurig entrusted five in-house experts to pioneer the initial five Keurig Coffee Collective roasts. From sourcing to sustainability, each "coffee trailblazer" has used their decades of industry experience and pure love of coffee to improve, expand and refine the delicious coffees we enjoy every day. Their years of dedication make them the perfect people to bring distinctive, new tastes to the coffee aisle. Artfully crafted, each signature blend embodies their own individual expertise, passion, and flavor philosophy.

Bold Beats™ Medium-Dark Roast by Master Roaster Eric Taylor: A rich medley of flavors with notes of dried fruit and caramel.

A rich medley of flavors with notes of dried fruit and caramel. Whole Hearted™ Dark Roast by Sustainability Warrior Whitney Kakos : An artfully ground complex blend including beans sourced from a Colombian farming community with roasty, smooth flavor and notes of dark chocolate.

: An artfully ground complex blend including beans sourced from a Colombian farming community with roasty, smooth flavor and notes of dark chocolate. Global Trek™ Medium Roast by Sourcing King Cyrille Jannet: A tribute to some of the most memorable flavor notes from three global regions including Colombian caramel, Ethiopian fruit and lingering Sumatran chocolate.

A tribute to some of the most memorable flavor notes from three global regions including Colombian caramel, Ethiopian fruit and lingering Sumatran chocolate. Bright Idea™ Light Roast by Coffee Chemist Alberto Azeredo: A burst of bright, fruity notes paired with smooth, nutty undertones resulting in a truly unique flavor from two Brazilian beans.

A burst of bright, fruity notes paired with smooth, nutty undertones resulting in a truly unique flavor from two Brazilian beans. Warm Hug™ Caramel Spice by Sensory Scientist Moira Kelley: A smooth flavored coffee blend from Central and South American origins with distinctive caramel and sweet spice notes.

Keurig Coffee Collective is now available for purchase exclusively on Keurig.com before it arrives at retailers nationwide in early 2026.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (Nasdaq: KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with a portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands and powerful distribution capabilities to provide a beverage for every need, anytime, anywhere. With annual revenue of more than $15 billion, we hold leadership positions in beverage categories including carbonated soft drinks, coffee, tea, water, juice and mixers, and have the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. Our innovative partnership model builds emerging growth platforms in categories such as premium coffee, energy, sports hydration and ready-to-drink coffee. Our brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Mott's®, A&W®, Peñafiel®, Snapple®, 7UP®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, GHOST®, Clamato®, Core Hydration® and The Original Donut Shop®. Driven by a purpose to Drink Well. Do Good., our 29,000 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage occasion and to make a positive impact for people, communities and the planet. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com and follow us @KeurigDrPepper on LinkedIn and Instagram.

