Dr Pepper Marks 18 Years of Impact with the Announcement of the 2025 Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway Winners

Three College Students Each Awarded $100,000 in Tuition Funds

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Pepper®, part of the Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) portfolio of brands, has announced the winners of the 18th annual Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway, awarding three students each $100,000 in tuition funds during the three College Football Conference Championship games (SEC, Big Ten, ACC) on Saturday, December 6th. Six finalists participated in the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway where they competed against a peer to see who could throw the most footballs into an oversized Dr Pepper can in 30 seconds.

Francis P. winning the Dr Pepper Tuition Toss during halftime at the 2025 Big Ten Championship

Dr Pepper continues the brand's 30-year-long efforts to support students' educational goals, with more than $20 million committed throughout the past three decades to helping students pursue their academic dreams.

Reflecting upon the weekend's events, Derek Dabrowski, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper said, "No one knows college football like Dr Pepper, and that extends beyond the game day rituals and rivalries to supporting students both on and off the field. These exceptional students have illustrated leadership and a commitment to being a positive force in their communities, while working to achieve their dreams. Congratulations to this year's winners and participants."

Past Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway winners have gone on to chase their dreams as seen with Nikki Boon (2010) and Andrew Jimenez (2023). Boon's win assisted her with her transfer to Belmont University where she studied Music Business and is now the manager of an award-winning international country superstar and an independent alt/pop band. Jimenez is now completing his education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with plans to join a top marketing consulting firm as an intern later this year.

Grand prize winners and runners-up include:

ACC

Winner: David Vilches

Runner-up: Alice Perez

Big Ten

Winner: Francis Pham

Runner-up: Alexandra Walton

SEC

Winner: Jesse Kompany

Runner-up: Creed King

"The Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway will help support me in my dream of becoming a dentist as I complete my undergraduate degree and attend dental school," said Francis Pham, a student at the University of Texas at San Antonio. "I'm driven by the opportunity to serve my Texas community, and this support brings me one step closer to giving back through compassionate dental care."

"The funds from the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway will help me pursue my goal of becoming a real estate and environmental lawyer," said David Vilches, an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles. "This tuition money will help me become the first member of my family with a law degree, where I'll apply the degree to give back to my community through housing, land, and environmental advocacy. I'm thankful to Dr Pepper for this opportunity."

Visit www.drpepper.com/tuition/ to learn more and join the conversation by following @DrPepper on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook.

About Dr Pepper®

Dr Pepper®, a brand of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. (KDP), is the oldest major soft drink in the United States. Since 1885, the twenty-three flavors of Dr Pepper® have earned legions of fans that enjoy its unique, refreshing taste. The brand is available in Regular, Diet, Caffeine Free, Cherry, Zero Sugar, Cream Soda, and Strawberries & Cream varieties. For more information, visit DrPepper.com or keurigdrpepper.com. For the brand's latest news and updates, follow Dr Pepper® at Facebook.com/DrPepper, Instagram.com/DrPepper or TikTok.com/DrPepper.

About Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper (Nasdaq: KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with a portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands and powerful distribution capabilities to provide a beverage for every need, anytime, anywhere. With annual revenue of approximately $15 billion, we hold leadership positions in beverage categories including soft drinks, coffee, tea, water, juice, and mixers, and have the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. Our innovative partnership model builds emerging growth platforms in categories such as premium coffee, energy, sports hydration, and ready-to-drink coffee. Our brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Mott's®, A&W®, Snapple®, Peñafiel®, 7UP®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Clamato®, Core Hydration® and The Original Donut Shop®. Driven by a purpose to Drink Well. Do Good., our 28,000 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage occasion and to make a positive impact for people, communities, and the planet. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper