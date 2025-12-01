Treat Yourself to a Crazy Good Coffee - The Original Donut Shop® and Pop-Tarts® Announce New Flavor Innovation Ahead of 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl

A new dream team combines all the flavor and fun you expect from The Original Donut Shop® with the crave-worthy taste of Pop-Tarts® Brown Sugar Cinnamon.

BURLINGTON, Mass. and CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original Donut Shop® today announced its latest flavor innovation, The Original Donut Shop® Pop-Tarts™ Brown Sugar Cinnamon-flavored K-Cup® pod. Meet your new go-to brew and treat yourself to Crazy Good coffee bursting with notes of brown sugar sweetness, cinnamon flavor and the signature taste of Pop-Tarts® toaster pastries in every cup. The new flavor innovation can easily be enjoyed hot or iced with any Keurig® brewer.

The Original Donut Shop® Pop-Tarts™ Brown Sugar Cinnamon-flavored K-Cup® pod.

To celebrate the collaboration, The Original Donut Shop® will be an official partner of the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on December 27. Hosting a Fan Fest activation on-site, the brand will be giving away delicious iced and hot coffee samples for attendees. Forgot your clear bag at home? Do-nut worry – attendees can upgrade to a new stadium-compliant clear bag with customizable patches and charms that add a playful, collectible twist to your game-day style. Follow the brand's social channels for exciting updates and to learn how to enter a ticket sweepstakes for a chance to attend the game.

"We're excited to bring this new uniquely delicious coffee to our lineup and can't wait to celebrate its debut in-person at this year's Pop-Tarts Bowl," said Ariana Pickering, Brand Manager at Keurig Dr Pepper. "We are honored to collaborate with a brand as iconic as Pop-Tarts® and offer a new way for consumers to experience the taste of these classic toaster pastries in a cup."

The Original Donut Shop® Pop-Tarts(tm) Brown Sugar Cinnamon K-Cup® pod is currently available for purchase exclusively online at Keurig.com, and coming soon to Walmart.com and Amazon.

To learn more about The Original Donut Shop® Coffee, visit https://www.keurig.com/content/theoriginaldonutshop and follow @theoriginaldonutshop on Instagram, @OriginalDonutShop on Facebook and @theoriginaldonutshop on TikTok.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (Nasdaq: KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with a portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands and powerful distribution capabilities to provide a beverage for every need, anytime, anywhere. With annual revenue of more than $15 billion, we hold leadership positions in beverage categories including carbonated soft drinks, coffee, tea, water, juice and mixers, and have the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. Our innovative partnership model builds emerging growth platforms in categories such as premium coffee, energy, sports hydration and ready-to-drink coffee. Our brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Mott's®, A&W®, Peñafiel®, Snapple®, 7UP®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, GHOST®, Clamato®, Core Hydration® and The Original Donut Shop®. Driven by a purpose to Drink Well. Do Good., our 29,000 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage occasion and to make a positive impact for people, communities and the planet. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com and follow us @KeurigDrPepper on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2024 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

About the Pop-Tarts Bowl

In 2023, Pop-Tarts signed a multi-year agreement with Florida Citrus Sports to become the new title sponsor of the Pop-Tarts Bowl game. Since 2014, the bowl has matched the top selection from the ACC (inclusive of Notre Dame) outside of the College Football Playoff against the second selection from the Big 12 outside of the CFP at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl will air live on December 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

About Florida Citrus Sports

Florida Citrus Sports is a not-for-profit event management organization dedicated to positively impacting the Orlando region while enhancing the quality of life in Central Florida through world-class events, including the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the Pop-Tarts Bowl, the Florida Blue Florida Classic, the FC Series and the Camping World Kickoff. For more information, visit FloridaCitrusSports.com.

