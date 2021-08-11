Dr Pepper Teams Up with DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson’s Star Quarterback, to Give Fans the Season They Deserve

Uiagalelei is among the most prominent quarterbacks returning to college football in 2021. A five-star recruit, he is entering his sophomore season and is a front runner for the 2022 Heisman Trophy awarded to the best player in college football. Uiagalelei is also projected as a top prospect for the 2023 NFL Draft.

"We're thrilled to have DJ on board for one of Dr Pepper's most exciting campaigns of the year," said Andrew Springate, Chief Marketing Officer for Keurig Dr Pepper. "A universally loved Heisman Trophy contender who embodies true sportsmanship, DJ is exactly what fans deserve this season. He's also the star of one of the most formidable college football teams in the NCAA whose faithful fans revel in longstanding traditions. This passion is the iconic embodiment of fandom and everything Dr Pepper 'Fansville' represents."

"It's been a blast teaming up with Dr Pepper on this year's "Fansville" campaign," said Uiagalelei. "Dr Pepper and college football go hand-in-hand, and I can't wait for people to see how we brought to life fan's love of the sport and excitement for this season."

Uiagalelei, who is the only NCAA athlete featured in the campaign, will be highlighted alongside other top talent, which will be unveiled later this month.

