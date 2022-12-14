Dr. Peter Goadsby of the NIHR Wellcome Trust at the King's College Clinical Research Facility, London, Joins Vial's Neurology CRO as a Scientific Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial , a global tech-enabled CRO providing next-generation clinical trial management services, welcomes Dr. Peter Goadsby as a new Central Nervous System advisory board member to their Neurology CRO . Dr. Goadsby is the Director of the NIHR Wellcome Trust at the King's College Clinical Research Facility, London, and a Professor of Neurology at the University of California, San Francisco.

Dr. Goadsby is a world-renowned headache medicine specialist whose clinical research focuses on understanding the pathophysiology of and guiding the treatment of migraine and cluster headaches. His research has provided a deeper understanding of the cause of migraine headaches and has significantly impacted the neurology field by influencing the current standard of treatment for cluster headaches.

Dr. Goadsby's neuroscience research has been widely recognized and awarded. In 2021, he and three of his colleagues received the prestigious Brain Prize, the world's largest brain research prize, from the Lundbeck Foundation for their work on the involvement of CGRP in migraine development.

"I am grateful to the patients and their families that come to these trials looking for relief. Their time is invaluable. My mission is to discover successful treatments that can provide the relief needed without all the delays that can come with clinical trials. Vial aims to empower researchers with advanced technological tools that can help treatments get to patients sooner, which is a mission I can support," said Dr. Goadsby.

"Dr. Goadsby has led an extraordinary career in neurology, and we are honored to have his expertise on our advisory board," said Simon Burns, Co-Founder and CEO of Vial.

