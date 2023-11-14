Vial Announces Collaborative Alliance with Mason

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial , a global tech-driven contract research organization (CRO) providing next-generation clinical trial management services, has announced its strategic partnership with Mason America Inc. ("Mason"), a provider of mobile infrastructure for smart hardware products. As part of the collaboration, Mason will provide Vial with hardware as a service for clinical sites, enabling remote management of devices for eSource at a global scale. This partnership empowers Vial to focus on accelerating the development of new therapies and devices for its sponsors and patients.

Vial, led by CEO and Co-Founder Simon Burns, promises to deliver faster, more efficient trials for biotech sponsors while maintaining cost-effectiveness. The Vial CRO distinguishes itself by leveraging digital technology, such as its technology platform, combining eSource , EDC , and ePRO in one connected system to streamline site processes. Vial EDC is a modern, intuitive, and hyper-responsive EDC platform powered by eSource. Vial's technology delivers a consumer-grade experience and next-generation performance to eClinical software.

"Vial's mission is to bring innovation and efficiency to clinical trials. Our partnership with Mason allows us to leverage cutting-edge technology and hardware infrastructure to bring direct data capture into reality, and ensure seamless shipping, setup, and user experiences at clinical sites," stated Simon Burns, CEO and Co-Founder of Vial.

Mason, founded by President Jim Xiao, is enthusiastic about joining forces with Vial in this venture. "We are excited to collaborate with Vial to transform the clinical trial landscape globally. Mason's infrastructure and hardware expertise, coupled with Vial's commitment to innovation, will undoubtedly bring about groundbreaking changes in the healthcare and biotech sectors," said Jim Xiao, President of Mason.

The collaboration between Vial and Mason has already yielded significant results, with Mason's tablets successfully deployed to clinical trial sites across the United States. These tablets are now actively in use on Vial-conducted trials, streamlining data collection and providing a seamless eSource experience for healthcare professionals and patients alike.

About Vial: Vial is a tech-first, next-generation CRO that promises faster and higher-quality execution of trials for less cost. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of more efficient trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. Vial's technology platform combines modern, intuitive eSource , EDC , and ePRO into one connected system, streamlining site processes and enabling considerable efficiencies. Vial operates across multiple Therapeutic Areas ( Dermatology CRO , Ophthalmology CRO , Oncology CRO , Gastroenterology CRO , Neurology CRO , Cardiology CRO , Medical Device CRO , Rare Disease CRO , and Digital Therapeutics CRO ). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 100+ employees.

About Mason: Mason provides a unified platform designed for the complete control, automation, innovation, and speed needed to collect the data that powers a business. Mason offers a fully customizable Android-based operating system, comprehensive remote control and fleet management, and durable smart devices boasting life cycles of over five years. With integrated services covering operations, logistics, and connectivity, Mason is the only partner a company needs to facilitate mission-critical data collection in healthcare for eCoa , medical devices , and remote patient monitoring . With Mason, healthcare technology companies have one platform, one partner, and the freedom to focus on what they do best — Mason takes care of the rest. Connect with Mason on LinkedIn and access additional resources here .

SOURCE Vial