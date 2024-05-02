Dr. Peter Hotez Named To TIME's Inaugural TIME100 Health List of the 100 Most Influential People in Global Health this Year

HOUSTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Children's Hospital is pleased to announce that today, TIME named Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, Texas Children's Hospital endowed chair in Tropical Pediatrics and professor and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, to the inaugural 2024 TIME100 Health, a new annual list of 100 individuals who most influenced global health this year. The full list and related tributes appear in the May 13, 2024 issue of TIME, available on newsstands on Friday, May 3, and now at time.com/time100health.

"I'm grateful for the TIME100 Health 2024 recognition, particularly for our low-cost vaccines for neglected diseases and global health, as well as my efforts to counter rising antivaccine and antiscience activism," said Dr. Hotez.

The list recognizes the impact, innovation, and achievement of the world's most influential individuals in health.

Dr. Hotez and team members from the Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development and Baylor College of Medicine are at the forefront of vaccine development for neglected diseases. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they developed a low-cost, protein-based COVID-19 vaccine technology that is now locally produced in both India and Indonesia as Corbevax and Indovac respectively, with millions of doses administered.

Last year, Dr. Hotez received the AAAS Scientific Freedom and Responsibility Award, for promoting vaccines and combating vaccine misinformation and the IDSA's Fauci Award Courage in Leadership Award for his efforts to uphold and speak to scientific truths. He and additional members from the Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development were awarded the 2023 David and Beatrix Hamburg Award from the National Academy of Medicine. In 2022, Dr. Hotez and Dr. Maria Elena Bottazzi, co-director of the Texas Children's Hospital and senior associate dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, were nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for their vaccine development efforts. Dr. Hotez also received the AMA's Scientific Achievement Award. Dr. Hotez is an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine and American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the author of several books.

