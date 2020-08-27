Dr. Rebecca Perlow Redefines Women's Healthcare with Launch of Concierge OB-GYN Practice

Known fondly as "Dr. Rebecca" to her patients, she has earned a stellar reputation for her clinical skills and compassionate guidance to women at every stage, from adolescence through the post-menopause years.

"My goal is to provide superior medical care while embracing each woman's unique journey," says Dr. Perlow. "I love making this journey with my patients!"

She explains: "Helping an obstetric patient make a new family or guiding a woman through a challenging menopause requires the highest level of trust, nurtured carefully with time and empathy. This is simply not possible in a traditional practice. The Specialdocs concierge model frees me from time constraints and administrative bureaucracy, allowing me to focus solely on patient concerns…a change long needed in women's healthcare."

For 36-year-old Tarzana resident and long-time patient HH, Dr. Perlow is irreplaceable. Due to a rare birth defect, HH was told she could not safely have children. Sharing the devastating diagnosis with Dr. Perlow, however, completely turned her life around.

"She did her own research and was adamant that childbirth was possible for me," recalls HH. "Dr. Perlow was dedicated to my physical and mental well-being throughout my pregnancy. She gave me the greatest gift anyone could; a child."

After bringing baby home, Dr. Perlow's daily check-ins by phone or text proved immensely reassuring. "Knowing that I can always connect when I need Dr. Perlow most is a tremendous benefit of her concierge practice," says HH.

Northridge resident KG, 54, a patient for 17 years, was drawn to Dr. Perlow's holistic view of women's health and a rare openness to non-standard but evidence-based treatments.

"When I started to experience some unpleasant changes associated with menopause, I didn't want traditional oral hormone therapy," she explains. "Dr. Perlow understood, and recommended bioidentical hormone pellet therapy that worked extremely well to reduce the negative effects of menopause."

Her most recent appointment was an unhurried 40 minutes, spanning both medical and psycho-social issues, relates KG. "I felt seen, heard and thoroughly evaluated."

About Perlow Health & Wellness, a concierge practice: The patient panel is intentionally kept small, enabling same-day appointments, little or no office waiting room time and extended visits. Patients receive Dr. Perlow's personal cell phone number and email for direct contact after hours. 5525 Etiwanda Avenue in Tarzana, CA, 818-697-1650.

About Specialdocs: Since 2002, the pioneering consulting firm has helped physicians nationwide transform their practices with a unique, sustainable concierge medicine model.

