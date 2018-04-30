Dr. Robert R. Johnson Resigns as President and CEO of The American College of Financial Services

James Meehan, Chairman of the Board, stated, "We are grateful to Bob for his service to The College and all he accomplished during his time here. We wish him and Heidi the very best, and we appreciate his willingness to help during the upcoming transition period.

"I am excited to announce that Todd Schoon will step into the role of President on an interim basis, effective May 1, 2018. Todd currently leads our business development team and is a past Chair of the Board of Trustees, so he knows the College and its people well. A search for a new president will begin immediately."

About The American College of Financial Services

The American College of Financial Services was founded in 1927 and is the nation's largest non-profit educational institution devoted to financial services. Holding the highest level of academic accreditation, The College has educated one in five financial advisors across the United States and offers prestigious financial planning designations such as the Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®), Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU®), Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®) and education leading to the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) certification. The College's faculty represents some of the foremost thought leaders of the financial services profession. For more information, visit TheAmericanCollege.edu.

