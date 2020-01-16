Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2020 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting

Key topics at this year's meeting include a day of innovations in cosmetic medicine from how a collagenase injection is curing cellulite to the use of stem cells in platelet rich plasma to restore hair growth and rejuvenate the skin. The emerging role of nonsurgical skin tightening and fat removal devices that work, as well as hot topics in lasers, scar elimination and the latest in cosmetic fillers and neuromodulators will be presented. The second day is focused on cosmetic surgical advances and safety of emerging surgical treatment options in breast augmentation, breast implant illness, safe buttock/true body sculpting, and safe, modern treatments for the aging face.

"The Dallas Cosmetic Medicine and Surgery Meetings offer an unprecedented opportunity for surgeons and cosmetic physicians to enhance their skills and understanding of the true advances in cosmetic medicine and cosmetic surgery," says Dr. Rohrich, the meeting chair. "The unique highlight of this course is the world renowned fresh cadaver cosmetic anatomy lab which focuses on hands-on interaction and learning directly with world experts who are innovators in the field. The meetings also include lectures, panel discussions and video feeds with expert commentary. Presentations are delivered by highly experienced plastic surgeons and cosmetic experts and will cover the latest frontiers of cosmetic surgery."

The esteemed faculty will also focus on how social media is transforming all of medicine and plastic surgery. They will focus on patient safety with an emphasis on evidence-based medicine which is changing how cosmetic surgery is practiced today.

"The movement toward evidence-based plastic surgery is ongoing and improves and supports what we do in cosmetic surgery," explains Dr. Rohrich. "This is truly a change in the way we practice our profession - a change that sets the stage for continuous improvements, with an awareness to assure the safety and satisfaction of our patients."

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod Rohrich is a Dallas, Texas board certified plastic surgeon who is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine and served as the first Distinguished Teaching Professor and Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. Dr. Rohrich graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed residencies at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He has served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors, and is the only plastic surgeon to receive one of his profession's highest honors three times in his career-the Plastic Surgery Educational Foundation Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. Dr. Rohrich participates in and has led numerous associations and councils for the advancement of plastic and reconstructive surgery.

SOURCE Dr. Rod J. Rohrich

Related Links

https://drrohrich.com

