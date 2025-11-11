Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Named One of the Best Plastic Surgeons in Dallas by D Magazine

Dallas plastic surgeon , Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, has been recognized as one of the best plastic surgeons in Dallas by D Magazine in its annual, peer reviewed Best Doctors list, honoring top physicians practicing in North Texas.

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned Dallas plastic surgeon Dr. Rod J. Rohrich has been named one of the best plastic surgeons in Dallas in D Magazine's 2025 Best Doctors issue. The annual listing honors outstanding physicians across North Texas who are nominated and selected by their peers for excellence in clinical skill, professional integrity, and dedication to patient care.

Dallas Rhinoplasty Surgeon Dr. Rod J. Rohrich

The Best Doctors list is compiled from a peer-nomination process in which local physicians are asked to identify the doctors they would trust to treat their own family members. Final selections are reviewed and verified by a panel of physician advisors in collaboration with D Magazine's editorial team. The result is a trusted guide for patients seeking highly qualified and well-respected specialists across a wide range of medical fields.

A board-certified plastic surgeon and internationally recognized educator, Dr. Rohrich is known for his expertise in rhinoplasty, revision rhinoplasty, and facelift surgery. In addition to his clinical practice at the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute, he serves as a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine and lectures globally on innovation and patient safety in aesthetic surgery.

"It is an honor to be recognized by my peers for excellence in plastic surgery," says Dr. Rohrich. "Peer-reviewed recognitions like this can help patients make informed choices. Selecting a board-certified surgeon who values safety and precision is essential to achieving the best possible results."

Dr. Rohrich continues to be recognized nationally and internationally for his leadership and contributions to advancing the specialty of plastic surgery. His work emphasizes evidence-based surgical techniques and patient education, ensuring that every patient receives individualized, ethical, and expert care.

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board-certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas, and a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He served as a Distinguished Teaching Professor and Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He trained at Baylor, the University of Michigan, Harvard/Mass General, and Oxford.

A leader in the field, Dr. Rohrich chairs the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, founded the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery Meeting, and is a founding partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. He has been named Newsweek's top U.S. plastic surgeon in rhinoplasty and facelift surgery five years straight.

He is the emeritus Editor-in-Chief of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal, has published 1,000+ peer-reviewed articles and authored eight textbooks. He is a past president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (largest global society of plastic surgeons) and has received multiple Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Service Awards for his contributions to education and research.

