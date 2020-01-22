Dr. Rod Rohrich is the Distinguished Lecturer at the 5th Emirates Plastic Surgery Congress-Dubai

Dr. Rohrich will begin this highly educational meeting with his pioneering research on the science of facial aging with the discovery of the facial fat compartments. These compartments are now almost universally used as part of the modern facelift to provide central facial fat augmentation in the specific compartments that have lost fat with aging. This technique achieves not only a more natural but long lasting result. The goal of a modern facelift is to look unoperated but youthful avoiding the windswept look so often seen in the past. Dr. Rohrich will also discuss the new and innovative adjuncts to facial rejuvenation like lip lifts, laser resurfacing, and nonsurgical brow rejuvenation techniques and technology as well. Dr. Rohrich will demonstrate the innovative use of fat in upper facial and brow rejuvenation avoiding the need of a browlift in most patients.

Dr. Rohrich will also demonstrate how to achieve more consistent results in rhinoplasty in his second keynote lecture with live edited videos of his unique methods of achieving superb results in both primary and revision rhinoplasty.

Dr. Rohrich, also Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, will discuss how social media has changed how we teach plastic surgery, how millennial plastic surgeons learn and, most importantly, how patients today learn about plastic surgery in social media venues like Facebook and Instagram. He will explain what the consumer desires from these social media venues. The marketing of plastic surgery and making of self-designated experts is now done in social media without validation by their peers. Everybody is famous on their own website and now they are famous on their own social media as well. This truly has made plastic surgery even more so a "buyer be aware" specialty as anyone can claim to be a cosmetic or plastic surgeon online but one must do the right research to find a true board certified plastic surgeon.

Dr. Rohrich is a Dallas-based plastic surgeon with a global clinical practice . He lectures, teaches and operates worldwide where he demonstrates the detailed and refined processes and innovations he has developed in facelift surgery and open rhinoplasty that deliver consistent great results and are safe and reproducible. Dr. Rohrich is chair of the world renowned Dallas Cosmetic and Dallas Rhinoplasty Meetings and author of Dallas Rhinoplasty, one of the most referenced textbooks on open rhinoplasty.

About Rod J. Rohrich, MD, FACS

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas . He is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine and is the past Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery and the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chairman of the Dallas Cosmetic Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.

He is the Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal - the Journal of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He developed and is Editor-in-Chief of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published hundreds of peer reviewed articles, several chapters and textbooks in plastic surgery including rhinoplasty, craniomaxillofacial trauma, secondary rhinoplasty, and ultrasound-assisted liposuction. He participates in and has led numerous associations and councils for the advancement of plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Dr. Rohrich also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors. He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Educational Foundation Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery.

