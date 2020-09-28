Dr. Roger Ray appointed Chief Physician Executive at The Chartis Group

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chartis Group, a leading provider of comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Roger Ray as its Chief Physician Executive.

In this role, Dr. Ray will deploy his deep experience as a physician leader and health system executive to enhance clinical focus and offerings across The Chartis Group enterprise. He will also continue to lead Chartis' Chief Physician Executive Network and guide thought leadership development aimed at addressing the most critical issues facing health system clinical leadership.

Dr. Ray has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare, having served in a variety of senior executive positions at leading integrated delivery systems throughout the southeastern United States. His skill set includes development of high-performing clinical services, modernization and transformation of the physician enterprise, the practical use of improvement science and the integration of impactful physician leadership in complex systems.

"Roger is a recognized innovator and thought leader in clinical strategy, performance and operations," said Ken Graboys, Chief Executive Officer of The Chartis Group. "His leadership, along with the support of our physicians and consultants at Chartis, will continue to put our organization at the forefront of supporting health systems in transforming patient care, access and cost."

Prior to joining Chartis, Dr. Ray served as Executive Vice President/Chief Physician Executive at Atrium Health, where he was responsible for operational oversight of all system physicians including a 3,000+ member medical group. He began at Atrium (an $11 billion integrated delivery system, formerly Carolinas HealthCare System) as the Executive Vice President/Chief Medical Officer. Early in his career, Dr. Ray practiced clinical neurology for 15 years.

"As a recent industry Chief Physician Executive, I know that clinical leaders today have some of the toughest jobs in healthcare," said Dr. Ray. "I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to deliver the resources, knowledge and expertise to help our clients navigate the complexities of our current healthcare environment and improve care."

Dr. Ray received his Doctor of Medicine from West Virginia University; his Master of Business Administration with a major in healthcare from the University of Colorado; and his Bachelor of Arts in chemistry from the University of Virginia.

About The Chartis Group

The Chartis Group® (Chartis) provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, informatics and technology, digital and emerging technologies, and health analytics, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children's hospitals and healthcare service organizations achieve transformative results. Chartis has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.chartis.com.

