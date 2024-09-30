Dr. Ryan Vega of Vantiq to Speak at Digital Health and AI Innovation Summit 2024 in Boston

Vega to Discuss How Vantiq's GenAI-Powered Intelligent Solutions are Building the Smartest Healthcare Systems, Enabling Real-Time Innovation in Patient Care and Operations

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantiq is pleased to announce that Dr. Ryan Vega, Chief Health Officer, will be a featured speaker at the Digital Health and AI Innovation Summit (DHAI) in Boston on October 8th, 2024.

Today, healthcare faces significant challenges due to fragmented data and a lack of real-time responsiveness. Disparate systems—including patient monitors, hospital operations and care workflows—slow decision-making, diminish care quality and create inefficiencies that negatively affect patient outcomes. By leveraging AI and Generative AI (GenAI) to synthesize vast amounts of data, healthcare providers can gain real-time insights, enabling faster, more informed decisions that enhance care and operational efficiencies.

In his session, Dr. Vega will demonstrate how Vantiq's Intelligent Platform addresses these challenges through a real-time, AI and GenAI event-driven architecture that integrates data from all sources. This integration allows healthcare providers to respond instantly to patient needs, optimize resources and improve overall care delivery. By transforming data into actionable insights, Vantiq is helping healthcare environments become smarter, more efficient and better equipped to navigate the complexities of modern healthcare.

Dr. Vega is scheduled to speak at 8:40 AM EST on October 8th in a presentation titled "Advanced AI in Production in Healthcare."

Vantiq's Work in Healthcare

Vantiq's GenAI intelligent platform is creating the smartest hospitals and healthcare systems, allowing healthcare providers to respond in real time to critical situations. By integrating data from patient monitoring devices, facility operations, and care workflows, Vantiq's platform enables healthcare facilities to operate more efficiently, providing superior patient care. From optimizing hospital workflows to supporting remote care, Vantiq's technology is setting the foundation for smarter, more adaptive healthcare environments.

For more information about Dr. Ryan Vega's session at DHAI or Vantiq's intelligent solutions, visit www.vantiq.com .

About Vantiq

Vantiq stands at the forefront of technological innovation, drawing from over a century of experience to advance software automation with Generative AI. Our patented Intelligent Platform empowers organizations to swiftly create the smartest real-time applications and systems that address modern challenges—from optimizing everyday business processes and enhancing customer outcomes to effectively managing disasters and health crises. By automating intelligent decision-making based on situational awareness, our platform facilitates rapid response and proactive interventions, significantly enhancing safety, resilience, and sustainability across the globe. Committed to harnessing AI as a transformative force for good, Vantiq is passionately dedicated to building a safer, smarter, and more sustainable world.

