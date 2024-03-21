Dr. Sabine Hazan and Others Discuss Interference and Censorship of Research at U.S. Senate, Led by Senator Johnson

VENTURA, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 26, 2024, world-renowned gastroenterologist Dr. Sabine Hazan spoke at the United States Senate about the failures, corruption and censorship surrounding COVID-19 research. This round table discussion, titled "Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?" , was led by the U.S. Senator Ron Johnson.

Dr. Hazan has practiced medicine for over 30 years and conducted over 200 clinical trials, including vaccine studies. She is the founder of the Microbiome Research Foundation and ProgenaBiome - the first lab to document the entire sequence of the COVID-19 virus.

Hazan discussed the extreme difficulties that doctors face when trying to publish research that counters the national public narrative. She cited her personal experience about the hardships she faced when publishing and conducting research on COVID-19 treatment during the pandemic.

Hazan led 3 protocols for treatment of COVID-19 approved to be run by the FDA: 1) Hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin, Vitamin C, Vitamin D and Zinc 2) Ivermectin, Doxycycline Hcl, Zinc, Vitamin D3 and Vitamin C 3) Hydroxychloroquine, Vitamin C, Vitamin D and Zinc for prophylaxis .

"On April 2, 2022, the FDA sent me a research trial exemption letter. Someone must have called the FDA because on April 4, 2022, our exemption was removed and we were told we needed to conduct a full clinical trial," Hazan said.

The research study was given a start date of May 2022. When the time came for research trial participant recruitment, the media had already instilled fear in the public around the drug hydroxychloroquine.

"It was impossible to recruit even though hydroxychloroquine has been safely given for years to treat arthritis and lupus with no problems," Hazan said.

The media interference continued when Hazan's clinical trial company was banned from advertising on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

"I do clinical trials for a living; I have never not been able to recruit for a trial via social media," said Hazan.

The research on ivermectin on patients with COVID-19 showed an increase of bifidobacteria within 24 hours. She published a hypothesis that suggested ivermectin increased bifidobacteria in the gut which became "the most read hypothesis during the pandemic," Hazan said.

This hypothesis was retracted within 8 months of being published.

"When we cannot make and publish a hypothesis in science, that is not science," Hazan said.

In December 2020, Hazan began collecting stool samples to test bifidobacteria levels pre and post receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The research showed that mRNA vaccines, like the COVID-19 vaccine, kill bifidobacteria, therefore weakening the body's immune system and ability to fight viruses.

These groundbreaking findings received an award at the American College of Gastroenterology in October 2022, yet the paper has yet to be published.

"It is nearly impossible to publish data that goes against the national public health narrative. If doctors cannot publish the data, they cannot find solutions to fix the problems. COVID should have been a time where humanity joined forces…doctors needed to come together. It is a shame that did not happen. What we saw during the pandemic was that the price of the stock mattered more than the price of a life," Hazan said.

To view the recording of the roundtable discussion, click here .

