ProgenaBiome's Abstract in ADAA Links Gut Dysbiosis to Anxiety Disorders

News provided by

ProgenaBiome

06 Feb, 2024, 07:59 ET

VENTURA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the world, affecting roughly 301 million people¹, or an estimated 4% of the population, worldwide².

ProgenaBiome, a genetic research lab dedicated to studying and understanding the clinical implications of the microbiome, is on the forefront of researching anxiety and its links to the Microbiome to help treat the millions of people affected by anxiety disorders globally.

ProgenaBiome's abstract about gut dysbiosis and anxiety was accepted by the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) last month- an organization who works to prevent, treat and cure anxiety disorders and depression. ProgenaBiome's findings include identification of a pattern of gut dysbiosis that leads to anxiety.

ProgenaBiome's research is the first of its kind; it links specific microbes to anxiety. These findings will allow ProgenaBiome to possibly develop live formulas of bacterial products to help treat anxiety disorders and alleviate the millions of people suffering.

Further, this research suggests that gut dysbiosis could be linked to other mental health conditions, opening the door to studies about the Microbiome and its link to mental illness.

ProgenaBiome is growing their team and research but cannot do it without the support of their community and the Microbiome Research Foundation.

About the Microbiome Research Foundation:

The Microbiome Research Foundation is dedicated to helping patients with diseases of the gut flora (microbiome). The foundation runs on donations and sales of their product Biomeboosters. A portion of these funds help pay for education and those unable to afford microbiome testing.

It is hosting its 4th annual Malibu Microbiome Meeting August 10/11, 2024 in a private vineyard in Malibu. Sponsors and attendees can purchase booths and tickets here.

About ProgenaBiome:

ProgenaBiome is a standalone research company pioneering the world of Microbiome research with their worldwide network of scientists and doctors. Along with their research, the company is bringing verified, reproducible assays to market and is looking to partner with investors.

Read more about ProgenaBiome's research, mission, and register for the newsletter through their webpage, progenabiome.com. For more timely information, follow Dr. Hazan on X  @SabinehazanMD and Instagram @dr.sabinehazan.

For more, visit:

https://progenabiome.com

https://clinicaltrials.gov

https://microbiomeresearchfoundation.org/

https://letstalkshit.org

https://biomeboosters.com

Media Contact:
800-380-7764
[email protected]

Author:
Jamie Miller
[email protected]
404-422-9433

¹ Yang X, Fang Y, Chen H, Zhang T, Yin X, Man J, Yang L, Lu M. Global, regional and national burden of anxiety disorders from 1990 to 2019: results from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019. Epidemiol Psychiatr Sci. 2021 May 6;30:e36. doi: 10.1017/S2045796021000275. PMID: 33955350; PMCID: PMC8157816.

²  "Global Strategic Direction for Mental Health." World Health Organization, World Health Organization, www.who.int/observatories/global-observatory-on-health-research-and-development/analyses-and-syntheses/mental-health/global-strategic-direction#:~:text=Over%20280%20million%20people%20worldwide,of%20death%20in%20young%20people. Accessed 23 Jan. 2024.

SOURCE ProgenaBiome

Also from this source

ProgenaBiome Given Presidential Award at ACG Conference for Microbiome Research

ProgenaBiome Given Presidential Award at ACG Conference for Microbiome Research

Last month, ProgenaBiome™, a genetic research lab dedicated to studying and understanding the the microbiome, received yet another presidential award ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.