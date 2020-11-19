Dr. Scholl's Partners with Nine-time Olympic Track and Field Medalist, Allyson Felix, to Launch Performance Sized to Fit Running Insoles

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Scholl's®, the most trusted brand in foot care, today announced a partnership with American gold medalist Allyson Felix, in honor of the launch of its new Dr. Scholl's® Performance Sized to Fit Running Insoles.

Allyson Felix will show runners around the country how the new Dr. Scholl's® Performance Sized to Fit Running Insoles are designed for optimal performance, pain management and to help to prevent injuries.* As a lifelong professional athlete and one of the most decorated female track & field Olympians of all time, Allyson Felix will share expert advice – educating runners and joggers on how optimal arch support, specifically designed for each foot size, provides precise motion control and stands to maximize their energy return.

"When I run, whether professionally or for leisure, I can't risk injury and need to mitigate pain," said Felix. "The Dr. Scholl's® Performance Sized to Fit Running Insoles not only reduces your risk of injury and avoids unnecessarily overworking your body, but also leads to more efficient and stable running."

Key features of the new Dr. Scholl's® Performance Sized to Fit Running Insoles include:

ActivPerform® Technology: Reduces shock impact by 40% to protect feet and knees

Size-Specific Arch: Offers motion control and helps to optimize energy return while comfortably improving your natural gait

PerformancePlus™ Dual-Layer Cushioning: Experience more energy during your run with cushioning that distributes foot pressure from heel to toe

Metatarsal Support Padding: Relieves pressure and hot spots from nerve compression

X-FORM™ Reinforced Arch: Provides flexible support and enhanced stability by moving with your foot's natural flex points and adjusting to your running style

Polygiene® Odor Crunch Fabric Treatment: Continuously eliminate odors so both your shoe and insole stay fresh day after day

nDura™ Topcloth: Provides greater control by minimizing foot movement with hardwearing moisture-wicking topcloth material

"We are thrilled to debut our new performance insole and partner with Allyson Felix, a celebrated and inspiring Olympian," said Craig Stevenson, CEO of Scholl's Wellness Company. "With Allyson's help, we're going to educate on the long-term value and benefits that only our performance running full length insoles can deliver," continued Stevenson.

Dr. Scholl's® Performance Sized to Fit Running Insoles are available for purchase on www.drscholls.com and www.amazon.com.

ABOUT SCHOLL'S WELLNESS COMPANY

The Dr. Scholl's® brand has been synonymous with foot care and pain relief for more than a century. The company was founded by William Mathias Scholl, M.D., whose focus on scientifically supporting the feet to improve mobility helped Dr. Scholl's® become a household name. Dr. Scholl's® products are clinically engineered and proven to provide comfort, reduce fatigue, and relieve and prevent lower body pain. Today, Scholl's Wellness Company continues to advance the science of movement and foot care with a mission to help people be more active and move comfortably every day of their lives. Visit https://www.drscholls.com for more details.

*Injuries due to muscle fatigue

