Dr. Shawn Griffin recognized as one of Modern Healthcare's 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- URAC is proud to announce that its President and CEO, Shawn Griffin, MD, was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare of 2025. This marks Dr. Griffin's second consecutive year on the list, underscoring his national leadership on health care quality, equity, mental health and responsible AI.

This prestigious recognition program acknowledges and honors individuals who are deemed by the Modern Healthcare newsroom to be the most influential figures in the industry in terms of leadership and impact.

"I'm honored to be included once again among Modern Healthcare's 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare," said Dr. Griffin. "This recognition reflects the work of the entire URAC team, whose innovation, expertise and commitment to quality continue to elevate our impact nationally. Together, we are advancing accreditation, strengthening trust across the health care system and helping organizations deliver safer, more equitable care."

Under Dr. Griffin's leadership, URAC has launched new initiatives, strengthened existing programs and influenced national conversations around important health care topics. For example, this year Dr. Griffin spearheaded the launch of URAC's first-of-its-kind Health Care AI Accreditation, developed with a team of experts to provide a framework for ethical, transparent and safe AI deployment in health care settings. Additionally, he championed the rollout of the Mental Health Parity Accreditation, supporting health plans in ensuring compliance and expanding equitable access to behavioral health care, benefiting over 3.2 million covered lives to date. He also advanced URAC's Health Equity Accreditation with early adopters such as CVS Health and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas.

Dr. Griffin's early work as a family physician in rural Iowa and health IT leadership roles at leading health systems continue to shape his people-centered approach and his commitment to using data and technology to improve patient care.

He is also a frequent expert resource and speaker for national organizations, helping guide discussions on emerging issues such as trustworthy AI, mental health in the workplace and the future of accreditation. For example, this year he was an invited speaker on clinically integrated networks and AI at Newsweek's Digital Healthcare Forum. He also led several legislative efforts before Congress and serves as Co-Chair of the National Quality Forum Leadership Consortium. His ability to bridge clinical experience, technological insight and policy expertise has made him a respected voice among health care leaders and a key contributor to conversations that influence how care is delivered across the country.

"Influence can be exerted in many ways but regardless of whether it is used to internally shape organizations, the health care industry as a whole or both, playing a positive role benefits patients and the professionals responsible for their health," said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. "Our ranked list of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare highlights the executives in all corners of the industry who are striving to advance medicine and how care is delivered — and succeeding in doing so."

