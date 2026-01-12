URAC recognized as one of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- URAC is proud to announce it has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the Best in Business of 2025, a prestigious recognition honoring organizations that are driving innovation, efficiency and measurable impact across the health care industry.

This award highlights leading organizations whose approaches are reshaping the health care ecosystem and setting new standards for quality and excellence.

"This recognition reflects the collective expertise and commitment of the entire URAC team," said Dr. Griffin. "Through our work in accreditation, measurement and education, we continue to advance health care quality and help organizations deliver safer, more equitable care. Our role is to provide the frameworks and standards that enable health care organizations to meet evolving challenges while maintaining the highest levels of quality and patient safety. We're honored to be acknowledged alongside other leaders driving change in the industry."

The distinction underscores URAC's growing role in advancing health care quality through groundbreaking initiatives. URAC has launched multiple first-of-their-kind accreditation programs designed to address emerging industry challenges, including the Health Care AI Accreditation and Mental Health Parity Accreditation.

"We are proud to honor this year's recipients of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business Award," said Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "These organizations demonstrate the progress, creativity and excellence that help move healthcare forward. Their innovative approaches and measurable impact are redefining what's possible in care delivery and operations. Congratulations to this year's honorees for their exceptional achievements and lasting contributions."

The Best in Business Awards honor organizations driving progress across the health care industry. Learn more at ModernHealthcare.com/best-in-business-2025 or contact [email protected].

About URAC

URAC is an independent, nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting health care quality through accreditation, measurement and education. As a trusted leader in the industry, URAC works with health care organizations to improve access, efficiency and patient care outcomes. Learn more at www.urac.org.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions.

Media Contact:

Laura A. Wood - Director, Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

(202) 326-3968

SOURCE URAC