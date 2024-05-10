DR. SOOKI HON JOINS LIVER LIFE WALK ATLANTA AS MEDICAL CHAIR FOR 2024 EVENT

Walk Seeks to Bring People Together in the Fight Against Liver Disease

ATLANTA, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Sooki Hon, a United Digestive partner practice gastroenterologist and hepatologist with Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates, is serving as the medical chair for the 2024 Liver Life Walk Atlanta, a signature event of the American Liver Foundation.

Dr. Hon is encouraging others to join her in the fight against liver disease, which has many causes and affects individuals of all ages and backgrounds. This will mark her third consecutive year participating. Dr. Hon's involvement underscores her commitment to advancing patient care and supporting those grappling with liver-related illnesses in Atlanta and beyond.

"Serving as the medical chair for the 2024 Liver Life Walk Atlanta is truly humbling," remarked Dr. Hon. "I've had the privilege of witnessing the growth of this event over the last three years, and it is remarkable to see the increasing support from the Atlanta community. Together, we are not only raising awareness about liver disease but also advocating for patients and families in their fight against these illnesses."

The Liver Life Walk provides a vital platform for individuals impacted by liver disease to unite, raise awareness, and secure crucial funds. Proceeds from the event aid the 100 million Americans affected by liver disease by offering resources, education, and support services, while also advancing advocacy efforts on Capitol Hill and liver disease research.

This year's event in Atlanta will take place on Saturday, May 11 at 9 a.m. at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody, Ga.

For more details about the Liver Life Walk, please visit liverlifewalk.org. For more information about United Digestive, please visit uniteddigestive.com.

About the American Liver Foundation

The American Liver Foundation is the nation's largest non-profit organization focused solely on promoting liver health and disease prevention. The American Liver Foundation achieves its mission in the fight against liver disease by funding scientific research, education for medical professionals, advocacy, information and support programs for patients and their families as well as public awareness campaigns about liver wellness and disease prevention. The mission of the American Liver Foundation is to promote education, advocacy, support services and research for the prevention, treatment, and cure of liver disease.

About United Digestive

United Digestive is a leading physician practice management organization serving GI physicians and gastroenterology practices nationwide. Practices that are part of United Digestive benefit from advanced infrastructure and operational insights, along with investments in regional growth. Physician Partners enjoy a dyad leadership model with reduced administrative burden and local support to provide the highest-quality patient care. United Digestive is growing at a rapid pace, with more than 58 clinics, 22 ASCs, and 300 providers practicing in four states – Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

