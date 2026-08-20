Dr. Stacy Sims Joins Livelong Media as Chief Science Advisor

Exercise physiologist and women's health researcher will shape scientific programming across Livelong's summit series, beginning with September's New York event

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Livelong Media today announced that Dr. Stacy Sims MSc, PhD has joined the company as Chief Science Advisor, effective July 31, 2026. Sims, an exercise physiologist and nutrition scientist known for her research on female physiology, will help guide the scientific direction of Livelong's content and live event series in an ongoing advisory capacity.

Announcing Dr. Stacy Simms as Chief Science Advisor

Sims will serve as an independent advisor to Livelong Media. In the role, she will deliver keynotes and moderate panels at Livelong's live events, including the Livelong Women's Health Summit in New York this September, and upcoming summits in Dallas, Boston, San Francisco, and New York in 2027. She will also contribute to pre- and post-event content, provide ongoing review of the scientific accuracy of Livelong's programming, and advise on speaker curation between events.

The announcement ties directly to the September 25-26 summit in New York City, where Sims will appear in her new capacity as both a featured speaker and panel moderator.

For more than two decades, Sims has researched how women's physiology differs from men's in training, nutrition, and recovery, work that became the foundation for her bestselling books "ROAR" and "Next Level." She has held research positions at Stanford University and AUT University's Sport Performance Research Institute New Zealand, published widely in peer-reviewed journals, and built a career around a single idea: women are not small men.

"I've spent my career challenging the notion that women's health is just a smaller version of men's health," said Sims. "Livelong's platform reflects that reality with real research rather than recycled wellness trends, and I'm eager to bring that standard to our stages in New York and beyond."

"Stacy has been challenging outdated science on women's health for over twenty years, and she does it without cutting corners," said Brad Inman, founder of Livelong Media. "Having her guide the scientific direction of our work means our audience gets exactly what we promised them from the start: scientific information they can actually trust."

Sims joins Livelong Media ahead of the Livelong Women's Health Summit, set for September 25 and 26, 2026, at the Hilton Midtown in New York City.

About Livelong Media

Livelong Media is an independent voice in women's health and longevity, founded by journalist and entrepreneur Brad Inman. The company maintains a separation between editorial and commercial interests and does not sell supplements, treatments, or branded protocols. Its reporting reaches more than 300,000 readers each month.

SOURCE Livelong Media