Dr. Stephen McDonnell Installed President of Minnesota Dental Association

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Stephen McDonnell was installed as president of the Minnesota Dental Association (MDA) for the 2019-2020 term at the Association's annual House of Delegates meeting in Duluth.

Involved in organized dentistry throughout his career, Dr. McDonnell has served within numerous leadership positions. He's served as a past president and past trustee of the Saint Paul District Dental Society (SPDDS) and as a member of the MDA Dental Education and Membership Committees. He's also served on the Council on Dental Education and Licensure of the American Dental Association (ADA) and as a delegate to the ADA. He currently serves on the MDA's Board of Dentistry Task Force and the Scientific Session Committee.

In 2009 and 2012, Dr. McDonnell received Outstanding Service Awards from the MDA and the SPDDS. He is a fellow of the Pierre Fauchard Academy, Minnesota Chapter, and of the American College of Dentists.

In addition to his commitment and dedication to organized dentistry, Dr. McDonnell has been active within charitable dentistry organizations, including the Union Gospel Mission Dental Clinic and Give Kids a Smile, where he provided free dentistry to patients in need. He also serves as lector at his Church.

Dr. McDonnell is a graduate of the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry and practices at Park Dental in Inver Grove Heights.

The Minnesota Dental Association is the voice of dentistry in Minnesota, representing practicing dentists. It is committed to the highest standards of oral health and access to care for all Minnesotans. Learn more at: www.mndental.org.

