Minnesota Mission of Mercy to Provide Free Dental Care at Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center

DULUTH, Minn., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota Dental Association and the Minnesota Dental Foundation are proud to announce the upcoming Minnesota Mission of Mercy (MnMOM) event. This two-day free dental clinic will take place on June 7 and 8, 2024, at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center (DECC).

The Mission of Mercy initiative aims to bring free dental care to those in need. Dental professionals, volunteers, and community partners will come together to provide services, including cleanings, fillings, root canals on select teeth, extractions, children's dentistry, oral hygiene instruction, and a limited amount of temporary partial dental appliances. This event is a lifeline for individuals who lack dental insurance or have faced barriers to accessing dental care.

Event Details:

Clinic Dates: June 7-8, 2024

Location: Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center (DECC)

Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center (DECC) Volunteer Registration: Open now! Dental professionals and community members interested in volunteering can register at www.mndental.org/events/mission-of-mercy

The Minnesota Mission of Mercy has a remarkable track record. In previous events, over ten thousand patients received free dental procedures valued at nearly $6.8 million. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our signature sponsor, Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation, which has generously supported this initiative for the eighth consecutive year.

There is no advance sign-up and patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors will open at 5:30 a.m. Early arrival is encouraged, as patients will be accepted until capacity is reached each day. A parent or guardian must accompany children under 18. Patients will be given a registration and release form to complete and undergo a brief health screening. There will be no photo identification, social security number, or any other personal documentation required. Full dentures, root canals on molars, crowns, extractions of unexposed wisdom teeth, and dental implants will not be provided.

As we prepare for this year's event, we invite the community to join us in making a difference. Whether you're a dental professional looking to volunteer or an individual seeking dental care, the Minnesota Mission of Mercy welcomes you. Together, we can create healthier smiles and improve lives.

MnMOM is entirely volunteer-run and donation-based. Monetary and in-kind gifts are critical to ensuring its success. To help cover necessary dental equipment and supplies, pharmaceuticals, and food costs for this event, over $250,000 in cash and in-kind donations are needed. To make a contribution visit www.mndental.org/about/foundation/give.

For more information, visit www.mndental.org/events/mission-of-mercy.

