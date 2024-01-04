Dr. Stephen Oesterle and Dr. Joshua Makower Join Patient Square Capital as Senior Advisors

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Square Capital , a leading health care investment firm, today announced that Dr. Joshua Makower and Dr. Stephen Oesterle joined as Senior Advisors to the firm. Both will provide guidance to Patient Square as it continues to identify and partner with leading companies in the medical technology space consistent with Patient Square's mission to improve the health and wellness of patient lives. Dr. Makower will also be joining the board of Elevage Medical Technologies, a Patient Square portfolio company focused on growth-stage medical technologies.

Dr. Makower is the Yock Family Professor of Medicine and of Bioengineering at the Stanford University Schools of Medicine and Engineering and the Co-Founder and Director of the Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign. Dr. Makower is also the Founder & Executive Chairman of ExploraMed, a medical device incubator, creating eleven companies since 1995. Transactions from the ExploraMed portfolio include NeoTract, acquired by Teleflex, Acclarent, acquired by J&J, EndoMatrix, acquired by C.R. Bard, and TransVascular, acquired by Medtronic.

Dr. Oesterle is the former SVP of Medicine and Technology for Medtronic, Plc., where he oversaw long term internal technology development while participating in strategic corporate investments in emerging private health care companies. Prior to joining Medtronic, Dr. Oesterle spent 20 years with academic Faculties of Medicine, where he led the Interventional Cardiology programs at Stanford University and the Massachusetts General Hospital, part of the Harvard Medical School.

"I have known Josh and Steve for a long time and have an enormous amount of respect for their contributions to medical device innovation. I'm proud to consider both of them friends and not only true luminaries in their fields," said Jim Momtazee, Managing Partner of Patient Square. "I'm thrilled to welcome them to the Patient Square family and know that they will make us better at what we do."

"Dr. Oesterle and Dr. Makower are undisputed leaders, innovators, and investors in the medical technology space," said Neel Varshney, M.D., Founding Partner of Patient Square. "They are also wonderful human beings who share our mission of creating lasting impact on the health and wellness of patients that we ultimately serve."

"I am very pleased to be advising the team at Patient Square as we work to grow and invest in businesses that will have a deep impact on patients' lives," said Dr. Makower. "This firm is comprised of some of the most experienced and knowledgeable health care investors in the world, and I'm looking forward to working with them to foster increased innovation."

"The resources Patient Square has assembled for the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes are transformational," added Dr. Oesterle. "I'm very pleased to be advising the team in these investments and am eager to see the difference we can make."

Dr. Makower serves on the boards of Revelle Aesthetics, ExploraMed, Moximed, X9, Willow, and Coravin. He holds over 300 patents and patent applications. He received an MBA from Columbia University, an MD from the NYU School of Medicine, a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from MIT. Additionally, Dr. Makower is a Member of the National Academy of Engineering, a Fellow of The National Academy of Inventors and The American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering, and was awarded the Coulter Award for Healthcare Innovation by the Biomedical Engineering Society in 2018.

Dr. Oesterle currently serves on the public boards of Baxter International, Paragon 28, and Peijia Medical. He is an independent director of privately held companies SHL Medical and CeramTec, and venture backed Alcyone Therapeutics and Anuncia Medical. He graduated from Harvard College, summa cum laude in Chemistry, and holds an M.D. from Yale School of Medicine. He was a post-doctoral fellow in Medicine at the Massachusetts General Hospital and in Cardiology at Stanford University.

About Patient Square Capital

Patient Square Capital ("Patient Square") is a dedicated health care investment firm with more than $7.5 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023. The firm partners with best-in-class management teams whose products, services and technologies improve health. Patient Square utilizes deep industry expertise, a broad network of relationships and a partnership approach to make investments in companies grow and thrive. Patient Square invests in businesses that strive to improve patient lives, strengthen communities, and create a healthier world. For more information, visit www.patientsquarecapital.com.

