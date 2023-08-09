Dr. Steven Barnard Appointed Chief Technology Officer

News provided by

Illumina, Inc.

09 Aug, 2023, 16:15 ET

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced Dr. Steven Barnard, Illumina's Vice President and Head of Global Advanced Science, will serve as its next Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective immediately. Dr. Alex Aravanis, who held the position of CTO, will be departing Illumina to pursue another opportunity outside of the company.

Dr. Barnard joined Illumina in 1998 as the company's first scientist and fourth employee, holding a variety of leadership positions within Illumina's R&D organization throughout his distinguished 25-year tenure. Through critical roles in research and technology development, Barnard contributed significantly to maturing Illumina's foundational science technologies including synthetic chemistry, protein engineering, surface science, assay research and nanofabrication. He holds more than 100 patents globally and has been published in diverse, industry-leading scientific journals, such as Analytical Chemistry, Nature, Science, and Genome Research, to name a few.

As Vice President and Head of Global Advanced Science, Dr. Barnard played an integral role in advancing Illumina's industry-leading products, including the launch of the revolutionary NovaSeq X series. His profound understanding of Illumina's core technologies will allow him to step into this role and continue to improve R&D productivity and efficiency, as well as drive shareholder value.

"Steve is the consummate innovator, leading many of Illumina's most important technical development projects over the last 25 years. He brings expansive institutional knowledge of our entire technology portfolio and will help Illumina continue to deliver on its important mission," said Charles Dadswell, Interim Chief Executive Officer at Illumina. "I'd also like to thank Alex for his leadership, advancing our industry-leading innovations, and wish him every success in the future."

Barnard earned his Ph.D. in chemistry from Tufts University under the mentorship of Illumina's scientific founder, Dr. David Walt, and holds a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Connecticut College.

"I am incredibly honored and excited to assume this new role at Illumina," Dr. Barnard said. "I have seen firsthand what the dedicated people of Illumina can do to further our mission to improve human health and save lives. I'm thrilled to continue to work beside them in this new role as we continue to focus on our core technologies to unlock the power of the genome."

On top of his countless scientific accomplishments, Barnard was instrumental in originating the iHope Program, launched by Illumina in partnership with Rady Children's Hospital to make clinical whole-genome sequencing accessible to children facing rare and undiagnosed genetic diseases.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. In 2023 we celebrate 25 years of innovation, which has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on X (Twitter)FacebookLinkedInInstagramTikTok, and YouTube.

Investors:
Salli Schwartz
858.291.6421
[email protected]

Media:
David McAlpine
347.327.1336
[email protected]

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.

Also from this source

Illumina Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

Illumina and Pillar Biosciences partner to improve access to personalized cancer treatment options

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.