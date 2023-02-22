Dr. Steven Gundry's Gundry MD MCT Wellness Celebrates Over 1 Million Units Sold

Gundry MD's Dietary Supplement, MCT Wellness Supports a Healthy Metabolism, Promotes Greater Energy, and Supports Mental Sharpness

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Steven Gundry, world-renowned heart surgeon and creator of Gundry MD™, helped formulate the one-of-a-kind dietary supplement Gundry MD MCT Wellness. This revolutionary company is celebrating over 1 million units sold of this bestselling product, Gundry MD MCT Wellness. Formulated with a combination of MCT oil and powerful nutrients, MCT Wellness comes in two tasty flavors, watermelon lemonade and raspberry medley. Both of these formulas work the same to deliver MCT directly to the liver where it is then changed into ketones, which supports metabolism, and mitochondrial and brain health. While supporting ketone levels, Gundry MD MCT Wellness can be beneficial to any diet to help boost energy, support a healthy weight, increase smoother digestion, and help you enjoy clear mental sharpness.†*

Gundry MD MCT Wellness is a revolutionary dietary supplement that contains a unique blend of caprylic acid - one of the most powerful medium-chain triglycerides (MCT) known to man - and bioflavonoids. This potent formula works by utilizing medium-chain triglycerides to help boost the fat-burning ketone levels in your body to support a healthier weight.

Gundry MD MCT Wellness is a revolutionary dietary supplement that contains a unique blend of caprylic acid - one of the most powerful medium-chain triglycerides (MCT) known to man - and bioflavonoids. This potent formula works by utilizing medium-chain triglycerides to help boost the fat-burning ketone levels in your body to support a healthier weight. When combined with the bioflavonoids from grape seed and currant extracts, Gundry MD MCT Wellness helps these ketones travel through your body at light speed so that you can feel the powerful health benefits throughout your entire body. Filled with polyphenols, Gundry MD MCT Wellness can also support smoother digestion, boosts in energy that can last all day in users, a healthy, radiant complexion, and promotes weight loss. Gundry MD MCT Wellness can be purchased on the Gundry MD website in the flavors of watermelon lemonade and raspberry medley.†*

Gundry MD MCT Wellness Key Ingredients†*

C8 MCT Oil (medium-chain triglycerides) and Acacia Fiber: Supports your body's ketone levels to help promote energy.

Bioflavonoids (Grape Seed Extract, Red Currant , Black Currant): Supports the production of nitric oxide in your system, which allows for a faster speed of ketones to travel throughout your body.

What is the Suggested Use of Gundry MD MCT Wellness?

The suggested use of both Gundry MD MCT Wellness Raspberry Medley and Watermelon Lemonade is to add one scoop per day with 10 ounces of water. These delicious formulas can also be added to other beverages of your choice such as nut milks, coffee, tea, etc. With an easily digestible formula, Gundry MD MCT Wellness can be taken with or without a meal.

A special informational video about Gundry MD MCT Wellness can be found on the Gundry MD Youtube Page .

Where to Purchase Gundry MD MCT Wellness?

Gundry MD MCT Wellness Raspberry Medley and Watermelon Lemonade can be purchased on www.GundryMD.com for the price of $79.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day refund guarantee.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients to offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, a powerful health booster. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Dark Spot Diminisher , Bio Complete 3, and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase-price guarantee if you are unsatisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook .

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 20 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free or Plant Paradox Diet. Since his first Paradox book release, Dr. Gundry has been in the media spotlight, interviewed by Goop, MindBodyGreen, Morning Joe, and many more outlets. Dr. Gundry's newest book, Unlocking the Keto Code reveals the key biological mechanism to aging well. For more information, visit drgundry.com and the Dr. Gundry Youtube channel .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

