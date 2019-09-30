Dr. Steven J. Cann Recognized for Excellence in Political Science

TOPEKA, Kan., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Steven J. Cann is a distinguished biographee of Marquis Who's Who. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are chosen from among a pool of the most prominent professionals and are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

With over 40 years of professional excellence to his credit, Dr. Cann specializes in public law, constitutional law, administrative law and the American legal system. He recently retired as a professor of political science at Washburn University in Topeka in 2019, having held that position with the university since 1985. During this time, he chaired the department from 1987 to 1997. He also was a former faculty representative for the Washburn University Board of Regents. Prior to his tenure with Washburn, he spent eight years with Idaho State University in Pocatello, first serving as an assistant professor from 1977 to 1983 before becoming an associate professor from 1983 to 1985.

Alongside his primary responsibilities, Dr. Cann spent time as the president of the Kansas chapter of the American Association for Public Administration. He also previously acted as a Kansas mediator volunteer with the Topeka Victim/Offender Mediation Project and the Parent-Adolescent Mediation Project. Furthermore, he is a regular contributor of articles to professional journals. He notably authored "Politics in Brown and White: Resegregation in America," which appeared in Volume 88 of Judicature in 2004. Furthermore, he was published in the fourth edition of "Administrative Law" in 2006.

Prior to embarking on his career, Dr. Cann served with the United States Navy from 1966 to 1968. He found himself unhappy with the experience and decided to pursue political science as a result. Beginning his education, he first obtained a Bachelor of Science in social science in 1970 and a Master of Arts in social science in 1972 from North Dakota State University. Following these accomplishments, he concluded his studies with a Doctor of Philosophy in political science at Purdue University in Indiana in 1977.

Notably having a final report sent to the Kansas Legislature in 2014, Dr. Cann also had the honor to serve as the methodologist for the Kansas Judicial Council Death Penalty Advisory Committee. Furthermore, he has been recognized with the President's Award for significant contributions to the promotion of mediation and for increasing public awareness of conflict resolution, as well as an award from the Heartland Mediators Association. In light of all of his accomplishments, he has been featured in Who's Who in American Education, Who's Who in America, Who's Who in American Politics, Montclair's Who's Who in College Faculty and Who's Who Among American Teachers. Out of all of his achievements, however, Dr. Cann considers the highlight of his career to be when a former student created a scholarship in his name at Washburn University.

Dr. Cann was born in Minnesota to Stanley and Katherine Cann. He later married Rita Cann in 1989 and is the proud father of four children: Brian, Brent, Thomas and James. He is also the doting grandfather of eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In his retirement, he enjoys playing billiards, reading and conducting research.

About Marquis Who's Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who's Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.marquiswhoswho.com

