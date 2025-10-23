Dr. Steven J. Corwin to Step Down as NewYork-Presbyterian President and CEO in January; NewYork-Presbyterian Executive Vice President and COO Dr. Brian G. Donley Named His Successor

"It's an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to lead this extraordinary institution, which is recognized around the world for its exceptional clinical care, pioneering research, and commitment to educating the next generation of healthcare leaders," said Dr. Donley, who began his career as an orthopedic surgeon. "I understand the long history of NewYork-Presbyterian's impact on our city and our country, and I am committed to enhancing that impact and building on Steve's remarkable legacy of delivering world-class care and improving the health of our communities. As I step into this role, my focus will remain on our culture, our values and our stakeholders—our patients, our over 45,000 dedicated caregivers, our premier medical school partners and the communities we serve."

Since joining NewYork-Presbyterian in 2023 as executive vice president and COO, Dr. Donley has driven operational efficiency across the healthcare system, strengthened collaboration with our medical school partners, led strategic planning to drive growth and expansion, fostered a patient-centered culture with a strong focus on empathy, quality and innovation, and supported the development of our talented teams.

Prior to joining NewYork-Presbyterian, Dr. Donley was a senior executive at Cleveland Clinic. As a member of its Global Executive Team, he spearheaded many of the organization's most significant strategic initiatives in the US, UK, and the UAE.

Dr. Donley joined Cleveland Clinic as an orthopedic surgeon in 1996, and held numerous leadership positions within the health system, including chief of the clinical enterprise, chief of staff leading the over 5,000-member physician organization, president of the Cleveland Clinic regional hospitals and family health centers and vice chair of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery. Dr. Donley was the CEO of Cleveland Clinic London from 2018-2022 and led the development and opening of Cleveland Clinic's first hospital in Europe. He is a professor of surgery at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine and fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons, England and graduated from the University of Notre Dame, the University of Michigan Medical School, and completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of Michigan. He also attended Harvard Business School, completing the Advanced Management Program.

Under Dr. Corwin's leadership, NewYork-Presbyterian emerged as one of the nation's leading academic healthcare systems, renowned for its world-class doctors from Columbia and Weill Cornell Medicine, culture of innovation, and commitment to patient safety, quality, and caring for all communities. The healthcare system also doubled in size to ten hospitals and nearly 200 primary and specialty care clinics and medical groups across the Greater New York area and over 40,000 employees and 10,000 affiliated physicians.

As president and CEO, Dr. Corwin led the healthcare system, New York City and the nation through the COVID pandemic, playing a pivotal role in managing one of the most challenging healthcare crises in recent history. He also strengthened the partnership between the hospital and its two affiliated medical schools, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and Weill Cornell Medicine, and championed a credo of RESPECT for patients, their families and employees, and philanthropy that improves patient programs and experience.

"Serving as President and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian has been the privilege of my lifetime," said Dr. Corwin, who began his career as a cardiologist. "From my earliest days as a medical resident at Columbia to leading this extraordinary institution, I have been inspired by our mission to provide the very best care to every patient. I've been extremely fortunate to have the support of an exceptional Board of Trustees, a superb management team, and world-class physicians and healthcare professionals who have enabled our continued success. Every effort I put forth was matched or exceeded by our truly remarkable team members. Having worked closely with Brian over the last three years, I have complete confidence in him and look forward to his stewardship, knowing that NewYork-Presbyterian will continue to transform how health care is delivered, creating a healthier future for all."

"Dr. Corwin's vision and leadership have strengthened NewYork-Presbyterian's role as one of the nation's leading academic medical centers," said Board Co-Chair Jerry Speyer. "We are profoundly grateful for his years of service, and we look forward to Dr. Donley's leadership in continuing to strengthen this extraordinary institution."

"Dr. Donley's proven leadership and deep understanding of healthcare operations make him the ideal successor to build upon Dr. Corwin's remarkable legacy and advance our mission," said Board Co-Chair Charles R. Kaye.

"Just as Dr. Corwin led NewYork-Presbyterian to achieve amazing advances with his optimism, Dr. Donley shares the same belief in the power of medicine to improve people's lives, and we look forward to his leadership in continuing to transform how health care is delivered," said Board Co-Chair Adebayo O. Ogunlesi.

