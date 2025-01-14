Sesame Workshop and NewYork-Presbyterian Announce Partnership to Promote Children's Health and Advance Health Equity

The two organizations will partner to foster healthy habits in young children and their families by offering free resources and videos and "Sesamatized" spaces

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sesame Workshop, the global impact nonprofit behind Sesame Street, and NewYork-Presbyterian announced a partnership to improve health outcomes for young children by supporting their physical and emotional well-being through joyful learning moments engaging parents, caregivers, and community providers. Sesame Workshop is collaborating with NewYork-Presbyterian's physicians and community partners on a social impact and mass media campaign featuring videos, educational materials, and "Sesamatized" physical spaces, with the goal of promoting children's health.

The partnership is launching with a six-part video series titled "Ask a Doctor," featuring Sesame Street Muppets and NewYork-Presbyterian physicians. The videos are designed to educate and empower parents and caregivers on how to help young children stay healthy and will cover topics including how to develop healthy sleep habits, deal with food allergies, and prepare for wellness visits. The series can be found on Sesame Workshop's YouTube channel and will be available on NewYork-Presbyterian's internal patient entertainment system.

"We are delighted to partner with NewYork-Presbyterian in our shared commitment to equity and health justice," said Jeanette Betancourt, Ed.D., Senior Vice President of U.S. Social Impact at Sesame Workshop. "Our collaboration allows us to combine our expertise in healthcare, child development, and family and community engagement to make an impactful difference in the lives of those who need it most. In fostering healthy practices, especially in the early years, in ways that incorporate the perspectives and needs of parents and caregivers along with their community support networks, we are all working together to pave the way for a healthier, more equitable future."

"We are thrilled to work with Sesame Workshop to empower parents and caregivers with important health information and meet families where they are," said Dr. Deepa Kumaraiah, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of NewYork-Presbyterian. "Through fun learning moments that support the health and well-being of young people in our communities, we can help reduce health disparities and work toward health justice."

A key focus of the partnership is a collaboration between Sesame Workshop and NewYork-Presbyterian's neighboring community partners. Sesame Workshop will create educational materials with input from the children and caregivers in the communities NewYork-Presbyterian serves. Among the resources that will be available are bilingual Muppet videos, storybooks, parent guides, and activity books. "Sesamatized" physical spaces including décor featuring Sesame Street Muppets will open in the second half of 2025. The materials will be available where children and their families are, including community centers and NewYork-Presbyterian's hospitals and clinics.

Additionally, two videos, featuring Elmo, Gabrielle, and other Sesame Street friends, that celebrate everyone of all hair and fur types complement NewYork-Presbyterian's Dalio Center for Health Justice's Crown Hair Care program, an initiative to provide inclusive hair care kits for pediatric and obstetric patients with curly, coiled, or tightly textured hair. These are also featured on NewYork-Presbyterian's patient entertainment system.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the global impact nonprofit behind Sesame Street and so much more. For over 50 years, we have worked at the intersection of education, media, and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts, all in service of empowering each generation to build a better world. Our beloved characters, iconic shows, outreach in communities, and more bring playful early learning to families in more than 150 countries and advance our mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. Learn more at www.sesame.org and follow Sesame Workshop on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X.

About NewYork-Presbyterian

NewYork-Presbyterian is one of the nation's most comprehensive, integrated academic healthcare systems, encompassing 10 hospitals across the Greater New York area, nearly 200 primary and specialty care clinics and medical groups, and an array of telemedicine services.

A leader in medical education, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is affiliated with two renowned medical schools, Weill Cornell Medicine and Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. This collaboration means patients have access to the country's leading physicians, the full range of medical specialties, latest innovations in care, and research that is developing cures and saving lives.

Founded 250 years ago, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital has a long legacy of medical breakthroughs and innovation, from the invention of the Pap test to pioneering the groundbreaking heart valve replacement procedure called TAVR.

NewYork-Presbyterian's 50,000 employees and affiliated physicians are dedicated to providing the highest quality, most compassionate care to New Yorkers and patients from across the country and around the world.

For more information, visit www.nyp.org and find us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Pinterest.

