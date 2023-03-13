Dr. Susan D. Klugman, FACMG, FACOG of Albert Einstein College of Medicine Begins Presidency with the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG)

BETHESDA, Md., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan D. Klugman, MD, FACOG, FACMG is the new president of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG), the national professional organization for clinical and laboratory genetics professionals.

Dr. Klugman assumes the responsibility from Marc Williams, MD, FAAP, FACMG, who completes his two-year term at the culmination of the 2023 Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting this March.

Susan D. Klugman, MD, FACOG, FACMG President of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG)

"It is an honor and a privilege to serve as the president of a national medical organization like the ACMG," said Dr. Klugman. "This is an incredibly exciting and fast-moving time in our field, where medical genetics is becoming a major part and parcel of every aspect of medicine. I'm looking forward to playing a role in the best practices in genetics as well as improving genetics education for healthcare professionals and patients."

The ACMG Interim CEO Robert G. Best, PhD, FACMG said, "It has been a great pleasure interacting with Dr. Klugman over many years, spanning issues of science, clinical practice biomedical ethics and governance. She is one of the most engaged and informed medical geneticists I have known, possessing exceptional intellect and unfailing energy. Her sphere of influence is immense, and she possesses a spirit of curiosity and innovation that will serve her well in overseeing the work of the ACMG Board. I am anticipating that we will continue our dramatic growth trajectory as she takes her place serving the Board and College as President."

Dr. Klugman has held a number of positions within the ACMG ("the College") including vice president for clinical genetics, ACMG's representative to the American Medical Association's House of Delegates, and reproductive genetics editor for Genetics in Medicine, the ACMG's flagship journal. She is particularly passionate about education and mentorship; as part of the ACMG Education and CME Committee, she founded and co-chaired the mentor and trainee luncheon at the ACMG's Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting. She recently completed a six-year term on the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) Residency Review Committee for Medical Genetics and was president of the program directors' group of the Association of Professors of Human and Medical Genetics (APHMG).

Dr Klugman is also passionate about advocacy for the medical genetics field and has served as the board liaison to ACMG's Advocacy and Government Affairs committee. This followed her 2018 fellowship in Washington, DC with the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology's Legislative Affairs office. She states, "Direct exposure to members of Congress and their staff has helped shape my approach on federal and state issues pertaining to genetics. These policies and decisions affect members and patients on a daily basis. I am proud of the work ACMG has accomplished and look forward to working with the ACMG staff, members and colleagues in the upcoming years."

"ACMG has really shaped my career over the last two decades and I've seen the enormous benefits for members," says Dr. Klugman. "The ideas that are generated and shared within ACMG can and do reshape medical and laboratory genetic practices."

Recognized as a leading expert in medical genetics, Dr. Klugman is director of the Division of Reproductive and Medical Genetics at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Medical Center. She is also program director for the Clinical Medical Genetics Residency that spans both the Department of Pediatrics and the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Women's Health at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Medical Center.

Dr. Klugman divides her time between clinical practice, teaching, research and administrative duties. She has participated in multiple local and national clinical trials and co-authored 35 peer-reviewed publications. Her research focuses on genetic screening for prenatal diagnosis and cancer risk. Dr. Klugman has spoken extensively at regional and national medical conferences including more than 70 invited presentations in the last 10 years. She is a reviewer for several journals and is currently co-investigator on three grants.

Dr. Klugman studied biometry and statistics at Cornell University and received her medical degree from New York University. She completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology and practiced as an Ob/Gyn physician for ten years before completing a second residency in medical genetics at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Medical Center.

