Dr. Susan Kleiner Honored with Inaugural Women in Nutraceutical Research Award at Supply Side West 2024

Electrolyte Boost's Chief Science Officer Recognized for Groundbreaking Contributions to Women's Health and Sports Nutrition

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolyte Boost , a leader in innovative hydration and electrolyte support products, is proud to announce that Dr. Susan Kleiner , the company's Chief Science Officer, has been awarded the inaugural Women in Nutraceutical Research Award by Women in Nutraceuticals (WIN) at the 2024 Supply Side West (SSW) conference.

Dr. Kleiner is a globally recognized nutrition and sports performance professional, having worked with numerous Olympians and sports organizations. The WIN Research Pioneer Award is presented to an individual or organization making significant contributions to advancing research on nutraceutical products for women or furthering nutrition science for women.

"Dr. Susan Kleiner is an inspiration to the nutraceutical industry and a trailblazer at the intersection of nutrition and sports," said Heather Granato, President of WIN. "She has been critical in amplifying our core tenets of increased research in female populations, addressing women's health issues, and bringing more women into leadership to drive positive change."

Dr. Kleiner's leadership at Electrolyte Boost and her continued commitment to creating science-backed, innovative products have cemented her legacy as a pioneer in the field.

"This recognition is not just a personal milestone but a celebration of the progress we've made in understanding the distinct nutritional needs of women," explained Dr. Kleiner. "I am honored to continue pushing the boundaries of nutrition to improve women's health and performance."

In addition to her role as Chief Science Officer at Electrolyte Boost, she is the founder of High Performance Nutrition LLC and has served in leadership roles for Artesa Global, Inc., Vitargo, Inc. and Vynna. Dr. Kleiner is also Co-host of the Your Food Matters Podcast .

"Dr. Kleiner's unmatched expertise in sports nutrition and her visionary approach to hydration science are integral to our mission at Electrolyte Boost," added Gary Kleinman, Founder and CEO of Electrolyte Boost. "Her accomplishments deserve this prestigious award."

About Women In Nutraceuticals

Women In Nutraceuticals (WIN) is a 501c3 non-profit organization focused on unlocking the professional and personal potential of women. The organization is igniting a movement to build support for women across the nutraceutical supply chain to help increase the percentage of women holding leadership roles, funding for female-led businesses, and women's participation in research. Connect with WIN on Linkedin . https://womeninnutraceuticals.org/ .

About Electrolyte Boost

Electrolyte Boost, founded by Gary Kleinman, is a clinically proven, doctor-formulated powder that supports performance and hydration without the need for water. By eliminating water as the primary delivery mechanism, Electrolyte Boost offers a simple, fast, and great-tasting way to support overall hydration and activity. Focused on quality and customer satisfaction, Electrolyte Boost provides innovative hydration solutions for a variety of lifestyles. For more information, visit www.electrolyteboost.com .

SOURCE Electrolyte Boost