Dr. Susan Kleiner Joins Electrolyte Boost as Chief Science Officer

Doctor of Nutrition Further Validates the Electrolyte Boost Product Offering, Demonstrating its Value to the Market

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolyte Boost , a leading provider of innovative electrolyte and hydration products, today announced the appointment of Dr. Susan Kleiner as Chief Science Officer. Dr. Kleiner, a world-renowned expert in the field of nutrition and sports performance, will bring her unparalleled knowledge and experience to guide the strategic direction and product development of Electrolyte Boost.

Dr. Susan Kleiner is globally recognized as a trailblazer in the nutrition and sports performance industry. With an illustrious career spanning more than three decades, she has significantly improved numerous athletes' and individuals' performance and well-being, working with professional organizations such as the Seattle Storm, Reign, Supersonics, and Seahawks, the Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers, the Miami Heat and dozens of Olympians. Her expertise and groundbreaking research in nutrition, health and performance have earned her a stellar reputation as a visionary educator and thought leader in the field.

"We are thrilled to welcome Susan to our team," said Gary Kleinman, Founder and CEO of Electrolyte Boost. "Her vast knowledge and innovative approach to nutrition and hydration will greatly enhance our ability to develop cutting-edge electrolyte products that meet the evolving needs of our customers. Her invaluable insights will play a pivotal role in shaping our strategies and driving the future success of Electrolyte Boost."

"I am honored to be a part of the Electrolyte Boost team and contribute to their mission of revolutionizing the electrolyte industry," added Kleiner. "Electrolytes play a crucial role in hydration and overall performance, and I look forward to leveraging my expertise to help develop additional innovative and science-backed electrolyte solutions. Together, we will empower individuals to optimize their health and enhance their performance."

As a trusted brand committed to delivering high-quality electrolyte products, Electrolyte Boost is dedicated to leveraging the expertise of leaders like Dr. Susan Kleiner to drive innovation and create impactful solutions for its customers. Her knowledge and guidance in nutrition will undoubtedly shape the future of electrolyte supplementation and reinforce Electrolyte Boost's position as a frontrunner in the industry.

Dr. Susan Kleiner is a highly accomplished professional in the field of nutrition, with a Ph.D. and M.S. in Nutrition from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, and a B.A. in Biology from Hiram College along with RD, FACN, CNS-E, FISSN certifications and honors. Throughout her career, Dr. Kleiner has held several prominent positions, including Founder of her consultancy High-Performance Nutrition LLC, Director of Science and Communication at Vitargo, Inc. and Co-founder and Co-CEO of Vynna. She has written eight books, including The New Power Eating® , The Good Mood Diet® , and POWERFOOD Nutrition . Dr. Kleiner has served on numerous boards and committees, including the Mercer Island Farmers Market Board, the Science Committee of Women in Nutraceuticals, and the Nominating Committee at the American Dietetic Association. She was most recently inducted into the Cleveland Heights High School Distinguished Alumni Hall Of Fame Class of 2023 .

For more information about Dr. Kleiner, check out her LinkedIn profile: Dr. Susan Kleiner

About Electrolyte Boost

Electrolyte Boost, founded by Gary Kleinman, is a new clinically proven powder that helps you power your performance without water. By eliminating water, the current primary delivery mechanism, Electrolyte Boost provides a simple, fast, great-tasting way to support overall hydration and activity without the need for fluids. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, Electrolyte Boost delivers doctor-formulated hydration and electrolytes to various lifestyles. Visit Electrolyte Boost to learn more.

