Dr. Thomas A. Pane's 'Ask Dr. Pane Segment' is More Popular than Ever in 2017

Looking back at 2017, Dr. Pane is thrilled to report that it has been a banner year for "Ask Dr. Pane." Over the course of the last 12 months he has posted 44 blogs and 87 videos about a wide range of medical subjects—and the videos alone received over 77,000 views.

The questions submitted were diverse and interesting. For example, one man wanted to know if he would be a good candidate for a second body lift or liposuction, while a recent patient asked about post-bariatric surgery options. Yet another inquired if gaining weight for a fat transfer is a good or bad decision.

The patients all emailed their questions to drpane@acplasticsurg.com; anyone who is interested in asking Dr. Pane a medical question that may be selected for the "Ask Dr. Pane" segment may email the inquiry at any time.

No matter what type of question came in, Dr. Pane's approach was always the same—to carefully review any photos the person sent in, and then answer the question in a calm, straightforward and educational way. In some cases, Dr. Pane agreed with what the patient had in mind; in others, he gently steered them away from a certain cosmetic procedure if he didn't feel it would be a healthful option for them.

