Dr. Thomas Jeneby Set to Open Second Location of Spa Black

SAN ANTONIO, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Board-certified plastic surgeon Thomas T. Jeneby has announced the opening of his second medical spa, Spa Black, located on the north side of San Antonio. As Jeneby has seen an uptick in the number of out-of-town patients, the spa will cater to both the locals of the city, as well as providing enhanced spa services for those traveling into the city for plastic surgery procedures at his surgicenter, the Plastic & Cosmetic Center of South Texas.

Dr. Thomas T. Jeneby The second Spa Black location is coming and enhancing options for traveling patients.

Spa Black's first location opened in 2007, Spa Black and its new counterpart, termed as Spa Black North, provide medical spa services including, but not limited to Botox and fillers, microdermabrasions, skin peels, facials, Coolsculpting, Cellfina, Secret RF, and more.

Jeneby's practice, The Plastic & Cosmetic Center of South Texas, is a Joint Commission-Certified Operating Room that upholds the highest level of care and standards, both inside and out of the facilities. To ensure excellence, the operating room is monitored monthly and has in-depth inspections by requirement every three years and has had successful passing rates since receiving the certification.

As Jeneby has seen an increase in the number of traveling patients from out of state at the Plastic & Cosmetic Center, these patients will also have options at Spa Black North to further enhance their patient experience. With many traveling into San Antonio for procedures, the spa services will provide an added element for patients during their recovery process.

Currently trending as the two most popular procedures at the spa following surgeries are Cellfina, an FDA-approved cellulite treatment, and Coolsculpting, a fat-freezing fat reduction procedure. A full list of services can be found on the Spa Black website.

To learn more about Spa Black, visit www.spablack.com. To learn more about the Plastic & Cosmetic Center of South Texas, visit www.drjenebyplasticsurgery.com.

About Thomas T. Jeneby, MD

Dr. Jeneby is a Board-Certified Ivy League Plastic Surgeon with more than 4,800 surgeries performed in 16 years. Current patient satisfaction ratings through My MedLeads (sent to every patient after every interaction) are 4.7/5.0. To learn more, visit www.drjenebyplasticsurgery.com or www.spablack.com.

