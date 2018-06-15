Dr. Timothy D. Francis Recognized for Commitment to Health Care

A widely regarded chiropractor and applied kinesiologist, Dr. Francis has maintained a private practice in Las Vegas for more than three decades. In this position, he is noted for his involvement with the International College of Applied Kinesiology and in developing his own unique approach to patients utilizing various schools of thought including chiropractic, acupuncture, nutrition, homeopathy, and various schools of muscle testing approaches. Dr. Timothy Francis has also been named a fellow of the British Institute of Homeopathy and International Academy of Clinical Acupuncture as well as from the American Association of Integrative Medicine. A noted contributor of over thirty five articles to the Collected Papers of the International College of Applied Kinesiology, he previously served the institution as a chairman of the Syllabus Review Committee, treasurer to the Board of Certified Teachers, board member of the ICAK-USA executive board as well as treasurer to the International Council.

Prior to pursuing a career in health care, Dr. Timothy Francis completed coursework through the University of Nevada, Reno as a honor roll student while a recipient of the Charles F. Cutts scholarship. He received the Phi Kappa Phi award in 1980 for outstanding academic achievements. He went on to attend the LA College of Chiropractic of the Southern California University of Health Sciences, where he received a Bachelor of Science in 1982 and Doctor of Chiropractic, magna cum laude, in 1984. While completing formal education, Dr Timothy Francis upon graduation was hired as a faculty member with the Department of Principles and Practice to teach chiropractic and biomechanics. Since entering private practice in 1985, he has completed postgraduate coursework through the University of Bridgeport - Connecticut receiving a master of science degree in biology/nutrition in 1990.

A diplomate in applied kinesiology and applied kinesiology board certified teacher, Dr. Timothy Francis has been licensed to practice in Nevada since 1985. Recognized with a diploma in homeopathy with the British Institute of Homeopathy. Dr. Francis is also a diplomate of the International College of Applied Kinesiology, Behavioral Medicine, and College of Physicians. Dr. Timothy Francis holds doctorates in chiropractic, homeopathy, and naturopathic medicine.

In recognition of his contributions to the healthcare industry, Dr. Francis was recently named a Top Doctor by Marquis Who's Who. He was also selected to receive the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017. Throughout the course of his career, Dr. Timothy Francis has been featured in a wide range of honors publications, including Who's Who in America, Who's Who of Emerging Leaders in America, Who's Who in Medicine and Healthcare, Who's Who in Science and Engineering, Who's Who in Finance and Industry, Who's Who in the West and Who's Who in the World. In addition as the only recipient to receive the Alan Beardall Memorial Award four times from the International College of Applied Kinesiology, he was selected to receive the Scholar of the Year Award from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi in 1980.

