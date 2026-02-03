Dr. Tyler Menge Joins Tareen Dermatology, Enhancing Patient Care

Board-certified dermatologist and dermatopathologist Dr. Tyler Menge, with advanced training from Harvard and particular expertise in skin cancer and psoriasis, now offers his patient-centered care to the Twin Cities at Tareen Dermatology's Roseville clinic.

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tareen Dermatology is pleased to welcome Dr. Tyler Menge, a board-certified dermatologist and dermatopathologist, to its Roseville clinic. Dr. Menge brings advanced training, academic distinction, and a patient-centered approach to dermatologic care for patients across the Twin Cities.

Dr. Menge specializes in medical dermatology and dermatopathology, with particular expertise in psoriasis and other inflammatory skin conditions, as well as the early detection and treatment of skin cancer. His background in dermatopathology allows for a deeper understanding of skin disease at both the clinical and microscopic levels, supporting accurate diagnoses and effective treatment plans.

Originally from northwest Colorado, where he grew up on a ranch, Dr. Menge earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Colorado and his medical degree from the University of Michigan, graduating first in his class. He completed his dermatology residency at the Harvard Combined Dermatology Residency Training Program, serving as chief resident in his final year, and then returned to the University of Michigan to complete a fellowship in dermatopathology.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Menge to our team," said Dr. Mohiba Tareen, founder and medical director of Tareen Dermatology. "His exceptional training, combined with his thoughtful and thorough approach to patient care, makes him a tremendous addition to our Roseville clinic and the communities we serve."

Dr. Menge is now seeing patients at Tareen Dermatology's Roseville location. Appointments are available for both new and established patients.

Outside of the clinic, Dr. Menge enjoys playing ice hockey, running, cooking, and spending time with his wife, daughter, and their two doodles.

Now Accepting Appointments: https://www.tareendermatology.com/scheduleanappointment/

Patients interested in scheduling an appointment with Dr. Menge may call 651-633-6883 or visit www.TareenDermatology.com to book online.

About Tareen Dermatology: A physician-owned dermatology practice with ten locations across Minnesota and Wisconsin. Known for its compassionate, state-of-the-art care, Tareen Dermatology specializes in medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology, with an emphasis on early diagnosis, patient education, and comprehensive skin health.

