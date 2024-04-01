DR. VEGAN Success Case Study Featuring Holland & Barrett, Superdrug, and Amazon

DUBLIN, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DR. VEGAN - How a Vegan Supplements Brand has Achieved Success by Leveraging Sustainable and Ethical Principles" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores how a vegan supplements brand has achieved success by leveraging sustainable and ethical principles

DR.VEGAN is a vegan supplements brand addressing various facets of consumer health such as skin and hair care, while embedding ethical practices into its business model, such as plant-based ingredients and plastic-free and compostable packaging.

Scope

  • Offering clinically-proven ingredients, desirable features, within a growing sector can result in rapid success.
  • Understanding consumer views and preferences regarding sustainability and ethics can help in developing influential and trustworthy branding.
  • An ethical, sustainable approach in terms of ingredients and formulations in the sector could improve the likelihood of success.

Key Topics Covered:

  • What?
  • Why?
  • Take-outs
  • Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

  • DR.VEGAN
  • Holland & Barrett
  • Superdrug
  • Amazon

