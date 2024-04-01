DR. VEGAN Success Case Study Featuring Holland & Barrett, Superdrug, and Amazon

DUBLIN, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DR. VEGAN - How a Vegan Supplements Brand has Achieved Success by Leveraging Sustainable and Ethical Principles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores how a vegan supplements brand has achieved success by leveraging sustainable and ethical principles



DR.VEGAN is a vegan supplements brand addressing various facets of consumer health such as skin and hair care, while embedding ethical practices into its business model, such as plant-based ingredients and plastic-free and compostable packaging.



Scope

Offering clinically-proven ingredients, desirable features, within a growing sector can result in rapid success.

Understanding consumer views and preferences regarding sustainability and ethics can help in developing influential and trustworthy branding.

An ethical, sustainable approach in terms of ingredients and formulations in the sector could improve the likelihood of success.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the challenges, opportunities, and successful strategy in order to tap into what is really impacting the industry..

Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Key Topics Covered:

What?

Why?

Take-outs

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

DR.VEGAN

Holland & Barrett

& Barrett Superdrug

Amazon

