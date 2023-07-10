DR. VICTORIA GIORDANO TAPPED AS ASSOCIATE PROVOST FOR INSTITUTIONAL RESEARCH AND ASSESSMENT

News provided by

Florida Southern College

10 Jul, 2023, 15:43 ET

LAKELAND, Fla., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College has announced the promotion of Dr. Victoria Giordano to the role of Associate Provost for Institutional Research and Assessment. The newly created position oversees collegewide assessment, accreditation, and compliance.

"With her decades of experience, Dr. Giordano understands the critical pedagogy here at Florida Southern," said Dr. Tracey Tedder, provost and vice president of academic affairs. "She is well respected on our campus and will be a welcome addition to the Office of Institutional Research and Assessment."

Continue Reading
Florida Southern College announces the promotion of Dr. Victoria Giordano to Associate Provost for Institutional Research and Assessment.
Florida Southern College announces the promotion of Dr. Victoria Giordano to Associate Provost for Institutional Research and Assessment.

Dr. Giordano joined the College in February 2017 as an associate professor of education and program coordinator for the Doctor of Education program. She was named the dean of the School of Education in June 2020.

Dr. Giordano came to the College after having taught for more than 30 years in general education and developmental courses, program-specific courses at the undergraduate level, curriculum and technology-focused masters level courses, and doctoral courses in curriculum and instruction.

She served 22 years with Barry University, with her last six years as the associate dean for learning and academic support services. During her tenure at Barry, Dr. Giordano served several roles, including associate professor in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction and in the Graduate Education and Research department; assistant professor in the Department of Teaching and Learning and in the Department of Educational Computing and Technology; member and co-chair of the ADSOE assessment, Department of Education Standards (DOE), and DOE Accomplished Practices Committees; and full-time faculty graduate program administrator. She served four years at Nova University as the full-time faculty coordinator of academic technology.

Dr. Giordano holds a Doctor of Education in curriculum and instruction from Florida International University in Miami and a Master of Science in computer studies in education from Nova Southeastern University in Ft. Lauderdale.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked at #8 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its 2023 "Best Colleges" guide and is included in The Princeton Review's 2023 Best 388 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2023." The 2023-2024 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 25 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 12 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.

SOURCE Florida Southern College

Also from this source

DERREL BRYAN SELECTED AS INTERIM DEAN OF FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE'S SCHOOL OF EDUCATION

Florida Southern Recognized as a Top College for Transfer Students

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.